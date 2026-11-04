Jon Stewart Credits Voters for Doing What Media, Institutions and Businesses Refused to Do

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Jon Stewart praised the American people for standing up to President Donald Trump in a way that institutions have not during his second term.

On “The Weekly Show,” Stewart thanked voters after Democrats flipped seats across the country in what was described as a “blue tsunami” during Tuesday’s 2026 midterm elections.



“The American voting public should get a ticker tape parade today for being, really, the one remaining institution in this country that had the courage to repudiate the reality distortion machine that has been the Donald Trump project,” Stewart said.