Kaitlan Collins Presses White House Border Czar on Why ICE Agents Weren’t Wearing Body Cams in Deadly Shootings

Kaitlan Collins asked White House Border Czar Tom Homan why ICE agents weren’t wearing body cameras during the fatal shootings this week in Texas and Maine.

The CNN anchor pressed Homan, asking why over two months after Congress gave the Department of Homeland Security $20 million to supply them back in April, the technology has not been implemented.

“When the Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security, I was up on the Hill. I was part of the negotiating team to reopen the government, and they wanted body cameras,” he said. “There was $120 million in the budget they were holding up to buy those body cameras.”

Homan clarified that the body cameras were ordered now that the Big Beautiful Bill had passed.

I asked border czar Tom Homan why ICE agents weren't wearing body cameras in Maine or Texas, given Congress gave DHS $20 million for them back in April. pic.twitter.com/QwlS90JoEL — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 14, 2026

“There’s a deployment schedule on the books,” he said. “Right now it’s train to train, so officers in each field office can train their officers on the use of the body cameras.”

“But don’t you see that to be extremely urgent, given right now we do not have video of these situations beyond witnesses?” Collins asked.

“It is urgent,” he replied. “As soon as they had the funding, they bought them.”

It has been over two months since the bill was passed, which provided funding to the department for the body cameras in question. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, a Democrat from Houston, said that Kristi Noem promised in February of this year that she was going to purchase them and get them in the field.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed a 52-year-old man last week in Houston, firing into the front passenger side window of his vehicle. Another ICE agent shot and killed a 26-year-old man from Colombia in his vehicle in Biddeford, Maine on Monday. And in St. Augustine, Florida, a person who ran away from federal immigration agents early Tuesday was struck and killed by a tractor trailer, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

These lethal incidents involving ICE agents are part of growing trend of violence from the organization. More than 20 people have been shot at since September, nearly all while inside vehicles, and several have been killed.

Because the federal agents were not wearing body cameras in both shootings, there is no concrete video evidence of what occurred in the cases.