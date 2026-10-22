Karoline Leavitt Offers to Help Trump Replace Katie Zacharia

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has offered to help President Donald Trump find his next chief spokesperson after her successor, Katie Zacharia, lasted just five days in the job.

Leavitt, speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview published Thursday, said Trump is continuing to consider candidates following Zacharia’s abrupt departure last week.

“I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well,” Leavitt said.

Asked about Zacharia’s brief tenure, Leavitt acknowledged the demands of the position while offering a pointed assessment of her replacement’s performance.

“White House press secretary is a tough job,” Leavitt said. “It takes a lot of preparation, and sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there.”

“The job, obviously, was not for her, but we wish her and her family well,” she added.

Zacharia was removed from the position Oct. 16 following a turbulent first week that included a 14-minute debut briefing in which she fielded questions from just three reporters. She also faced scrutiny over her legal credentials after acknowledging she had not passed the bar exam or obtained a U.S. law license.

Trump publicly urged Zacharia to reconsider the position hours before her departure, saying she had been treated harshly by the media. Zacharia subsequently defended her briefing performance, citing limited preparation time, and praised the president in a farewell statement.

Leavitt, who served as Trump’s press secretary from January 2025 until August 2026, declined to share specifics of her private conversations with Trump. However, she did say the president needs someone who is tough, loyal, familiar with his policies and willing to challenge reporters.

“There’s a lot of qualified people who can have it,” she said. “It’s just up to the president to make that decision.”

Fox News announced earlier this month that Leavitt will join the network as a contributor Nov. 1.