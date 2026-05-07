Stephen Colbert Jokes He Has ‘Déjà Hormuz’ After Hearing Trump’s Iran Cease-Fire Demands | Video

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert torched President Trump‘s reported cease-fire demands for Iran on Wednesday night, joking that they have given him a “case of Déjà Hormuz.”

Colbert noted at the top of his latest CBS monologue that there’s indication the war between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an end soon. According to some reports, the potential peace is the result of a one-page memorandum Trump supposedly has a willingness to sign, which will create an outline for future talks in the coming weeks, months and years.

“So it’s a single sheet of paper, which is a letter of intent to eventually outline the idea of what you might agree to some other time,” Colbert cheekily summarized. The comedian went on to explain his issue with the memorandum’s purported key deal points.

“The bullet points of this single-sheeter include a moratorium on nuclear enrichment for the Iranians, the U.S. lifting of its sanctions and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” Colbert informed his “Late Show” viewers. “So… exactly what was happening before. I think I might have a case of Déjà Hormuz.”

Later, Colbert responded to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s argument that the war in Iran is not “illegal” in Congressional terms because the military mission itself, Operation Epic Fury, has concluded.

“There you go. Epic Fury’s over,” Colbert said. “Next came something called Project Freedom that they launched, and you’ll recall that Project Freedom was the operation Trump launched to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, last night, Trump halted that military operation in the Strait of Hormuz after one day. No surprise there. The president’s just living up to the Trump family motto: ‘When the going gets tough, bye, bitch.’”

The “Late Show” host subsequently asked if his audience liked “stupid things that infuriate you” before launching into a rant about Senate Republicans’ efforts to get American taxpayers to pay for Trump’s planned White House ballroom.

“Let me put that in layman’s terms. That is bulls–t,” Colbert said. He then teed up a highlight reel of all the times Trump has promised over the past year that the ballroom would be entirely privately funded.

“How ironic,” he joked. “To lie that blatantly takes a lot of balls, and he still hasn’t built the room to store them.”