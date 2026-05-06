Chris Hayes Thinks Trump Is So Obsessed With His Ballroom Because It’s Become a ‘Psychological Safe Space’ | Video

President Trump consistently diverts conversation with the press back to his White House ballroom plans, and Chris Hayes has a theory as to why. According to the MS NOW host, the ballroom has become a “psychological safe space” for the president.

Hayes appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night in support of his new podcast, and as his interview drew near its end, he and Meyers briefly touched on why Trump seems so reluctant to discuss actual issues facing voters. Hayes argued that Trump is really just “the most bored dude in the history of the universe,” and the only topic that can grab Trump’s attention right now is the ballroom.

“You can’t keep him off the ballroom for three or four minutes in a row,” Hayes said. “I mean, he’ll bring it back to the ballroom It’s all that’s occupying him. And I do think it’s like, it’s become this kind of, yeah, sort of psychological safe space for him to go back to.”

Play video

The MS NOW host immediately tacked on that it’s also a physical safe space for Trump too, considering how much the man talks about how it will be a sort of bunker.

“‘Build the ballroom on top, bunker below, where I’ll be safe and away from all you people,’” Hayes joked. “Like, what exactly are you planning, buddy?”

Meyers offered his own theory, which is that Trump is just reverting to being “a construction guy again.”

“That’s exactly it,” Hayes agreed. “He’s coming home. He’s coming home to himself. He’s a person who’s obsessed with his legacy right now.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Late Night” in the video above.