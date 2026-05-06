Seth Meyers Liked Exactly One Thing About Trump’s Star Wars Day Meme | Video

President Trump celebrated Star Wars Day once again this year, but this time, he didn’t unwittingly portray himself as the bad guy. Still, there was only one thing about his 2026 meme that Seth Meyers actually liked.

Each year, “Star Wars” fans everywhere celebrate May 4th, happily posting “May the 4th Be With You.” They post favorite scenes, memories and more, and Trump celebrated this year by posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as the Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal’s “Star Wars” character. He’s even holding Grogu in the image, and that was the highlight for Meyers.

“The only thing I like about this image is the way Grogu is looking at us like, ‘Can you believe this s–t?’” the NBC host joked.

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The irony, of course, is that Pedro Pascal has been a vocal critic of the president, just like multiple other artists that the administration has used the work of anyway (he’s even been threatened legally by some).

Still, it’s a correction from last year. In 2025, Trump celebrated May the 4th by posting another AI-generated image of himself, this time wielding a red lightsaber — the weapon solely used by Sith lords, the villains of the “Star Wars” universe. The post even went on to call out those villains directly.

“Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy,” the White House wrote at the time. “You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

Several users online immediately called out the mistake, but the image remains posted today, and it was never addressed by the administration.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.