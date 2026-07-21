Meghan McCain Says GOP Has a ‘Huge F—king Problem’ If Democrats Find a Mamdani-Type for Presidential Race

Meghan McCain urged her fellow Republicans to take New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani more seriously as a threat, even if he can’t run for president in 2028.

Following Mamdani’s interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro for the New York Times, McCain took to X and warned her followers that the NYC mayor was set to be a “huge f–king problem” for the GOP if other Democrats began following his lead.

“I am going to say something that is going to anger my fellow republicans about Mamdani: I listened to his interview with @LuluGNavarro – for a low information voter who has no time to pay attention to the substance of his message, what he is saying is absolutely brilliant in his attacks against the right,” McCain wrote on Monday. “The tone of what he is saying is brilliant. It is part folksy everyman, republicans have abandoned the working class and are a bunch of elites without being harsh or conspiratorial.”

She continued: “He has gotten very strong, very fast and is evolving in his national messaging to the rest of the country. Despite my abject fear and repulsion of socialism, it is really impactful. If democrats are smart they will nominate someone with his tenor and tone on economics and national policy.”

As McCain went on, she noted that if Democrats follow a similar playbook for the 2028 presidential election, Republicans will have a “huge f–king problem we will not be able to podcast bro our way out of.”

McCain expressed a similar sentiment on her podcast, “Citizen McCain,” where she praised Mamdani as a “generational talent.”

“He’s like Obama,” she said. “We should all thank God he can’t run for president, because he would be a formidable candidate in about 10 years.”

McCain reiterated that she doesn’t think that Republicans are taking Mamdani “seriously enough,” adding, “I don’t think Republicans realize that he’s really the best messenger.”

Republicans are not paying enough attention to Mayor Mamdani. He is a once in a generation talent who will become the next kingmaker of the Democratic party.



Click to hear our full thoughts on Mamdani's recent interview with the New York Times: https://t.co/0C2tTnTlcj pic.twitter.com/WC0dFOvWGz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 20, 2026

Per McCain, even if Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became a naturalized citizen of the U.S. in 2018, was unable to run in ’28, he’d likely set the tone for the frontrunner candidate.

She added in a follow-up X post, “Republicans are not paying enough attention to Mayor Mamdani. He is a once in a generation talent who will become the next kingmaker of the Democratic party.”