Zohran Mamdani Backs Lawsuit to Block Paramount-Warner Merger: ‘New York’s Workers Helped Build This Industry’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed Attorney General Letitia James and the 11 other state attorneys general who sued to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger Monday.

“This is not a merger that serves the public,” he said in an X post later Monday afternoon. “It would hand one company nearly a third of the movies and cable channels Americans watch, raise prices for streaming and cable, endanger the livelihoods of thousands of New York artists and entertainment workers, and threaten to shutter theaters across our city. New York’s workers helped build this industry. They should not be sacrificed for the sake of further corporate consolidation.”

Proud that New York is one of 12 states suing to stop Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros.



This is not a merger that serves the public. It would hand one company nearly a third of the movies and cable channels Americans watch, raise prices for streaming and cable, endanger… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2026

California AG Rob Bonta led the charge in the filing calling the merger “unlawful.”

“Today, I am leading 12 states in challenging the proposed merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount and asking the court to block the deal,” he said in a statement. “California’s film and entertainment industry touches the lives of Americans daily. We’re going to court to fight for a free and fair market and protect this iconic industry.”

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington are also included in the lawsuit.

The coalition of states argue that the merger would create an entertainment giant with increased leverage over movie theaters, along with cable and streaming platforms, seemingly allowing Paramount to raise prices, reduce content output and make it more difficult for other studios and production companies to reach audiences. The states contend that consumers would ultimately face fewer viewing options and less competition across film, TV and streaming.

In response, Paramount said the lawsuit would help Netflix avoid competition and threw cold water on the antitrust arguments.

“We will vigorously defend the transaction and demonstrate that this challenge is inconsistent with sound competition policy and the competitive realities of the media marketplace. Delaying this transaction will only harm entertainment workers who have already suffered over recent years as technology has disrupted their livelihood and cost California tens of thousands of entertainment jobs,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement.

Mamdani’s response to the lawsuit is hardly surprising, as he has been vocal about his progressive beliefs since taking office in January. He’s also been outspoken about his belief that billionaires shouldn’t exist, a stance that contrasts with Paramount, which is owned by David Ellison.

“I don’t think that we should have billionaires, because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country,” he explained to Kristen Welker during a June 2025 campaign appearance on “Meet the Press.” “And I look forward to work with everyone, including billionaires, to make a city that is fairer for all of them.”