Joe Scarborough Explains Where Pam Bondi Went Wrong: ‘Being a Sycophant Doesn’t Work’ | Video

Joe Scarborough explained to MS NOW viewers on Friday morning exactly where Pam Bondi went wrong, a day after President Donald Trump ousted her as attorney general.

“We remember, it was maybe back in September of last year where the president frantically sent a direct message — what he thought was a direct message on Truth Social — to Pam Bondi, when in fact it was read by the entire world, where he said, ‘Quick, hurry up, time’s running out.’ And then suggested she start prosecuting his political enemies,” he recalled on “Morning Joe.”

“That would have been a great time for her to actually take a stand against Donald Trump. I have, obviously, I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve explained to House speakers, I’ve explained [to] incoming agency heads, I’ve explained to anybody who asks me: Listen, being a sycophant doesn’t work,” Scarborough stated. “At the end, if you’re a sycophant, you end up just like every other sycophant that’s come in and gone out of that office. You get fired, you get humiliated, you get thrown under the bus.”

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Indeed, Bondi has been replaced by deputy attorney general Todd Blanche as acting AG, while his predecessor now moves into the private sector. It was an outcome that Scarborough found inevitable, as he told his co-hosts and guest Jon Meacham.

“At some point, maybe somebody will try standing up to him and getting fired for that reason, but it seems to me Jon — and this is obvious — what America needs, what this Constitutional republic needs and, in fact, what the president needs is somebody who will tell him the truth,” he concluded. “Much better to be fired for being a truth teller than being fired [for] being a sycophant who can’t prosecute political enemies, because the court’s just not going to allow her or any other attorney general to do that.”

Trump publicly let Bondi go on Thursday in a rather positive Truth Social post: “Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General.”