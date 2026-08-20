‘Morning Joe’ Questions Republican Hypocrisy Toward Hunter Biden Opposite Trump Family’s ‘Pure Corruption’

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed Republican leaders who have refused to hold the Trump family to the same standard they held Hunter Biden for years, calling it “pure corruption.”

MS NOW co-anchor Willie Geist kicked off the Thursday morning segment with a highlight reel of certain elected officials expressing public outrage over alleged corruption within the Biden family and then refusing in the present day to discuss the business deals that the Trump family has struck since President Trump retook office last year. After the montage concluded, Geist torched Republicans for their hypocritical “false outrage.”

“That captures this political era, does it not?” he observed. “Going after Hunter Biden for something that — on the spectrum of what’s happened now in the first year-and-a-half of the second Trump term in terms of self-dealing, self-enrichment, what the sons have been able to do and how they’ve been able to profit — [is] just completely different in comparison to what Hunter Biden did.”

“I had people that were in the MAGA-adjacent media, MAGA-adjacent friends, that melted down for years over whether Hunter Biden flew on Air Force Two and talked business on Air Force Two,” Scarborough said, echoing Geist’s sentiments. “These sort of things are quaint compared to, again, the defense contracts, the mining deals [that Trump’s sons have struck].”

“They’ve twisted and contorted foreign policy,” he added of Trump’s family. “With the sons and with Donald Trump and with the money that they’re making right now, again, we’re talking billions and billions of dollars straight into their pockets, it’s pure corruption. And it is actually impacting foreign policy.”

Like Geist, Scarborough was quick to criticize Republican leaders who have continued to say “absolutely nothing” about the Trump family’s business dealings over the last year-and-a-half.

“I’d rather see what the voters think about it in the fall, because corruption does matter at the end of the day,” he said. “Republicans aren’t going to say anything about it? Okay. I think their voters may, and that will be bad news for them.”

The “Morning Joe” host went on to lament the current state of the discourse surrounding the Trump family.

“Everybody is so numb to the fact that Donald Trump is bringing in people to the White House, talking up their products, then you find out he’s invested in their companies,” Scarborough observed. “These same Republicans who were melting down over Hunter Biden possibly bringing a business associate on Air Force Two, suddenly it doesn’t matter? ‘I’m not going to talk about this.’ Of course, you’re not going to talk about it!”

“You’d have to admit they’re fleecing America,” he continued, remarking of the Trump family, “They’re fleecing our allies. They’re fleecing anybody. They’re open to the highest bidder.”