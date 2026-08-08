Hunter Biden Calls Trump the ‘Singular Existential Threat’ to Planet Earth

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Hunter Biden doesn’t have plans of running for office himself, but he still has some strong opinions when it comes to the presidency. In fact, President Joe Biden’s son just called President Donald Trump “the singular existential threat” to planet Earth.

During his wide-ranging interview with BBC Newsnight’s Paddy O’Connell on Friday, the 56-year-old artist opened up about receiving a pardon from his father during his last weeks in office back in December 2024 — and how Trump’s behavior may have impacted the decision.

“I am the most privileged person, as it relates to that, that there could possibly be. I was one of one, and I am eternally grateful for it,” Hunter shared. “I am eternally grateful for it because I think that Donald Trump has proven to be exactly who my dad thought he was going to be, as it relates to the revenge and retribution that he would seek on his political enemies.”

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“Was it good for our Constitution? Was it good for the American people? Was it good for my dad’s legacy? No, on all counts,” he further admitted.

President Biden pardoned his son just weeks ahead of his sentencing on tax evasion and federal gun charges. At the time, Trump called the act “an abuse and miscarriage of justice.” A year and half later, Hunter remains equally unimpressed by his father’s successor (who was also, notably, his predecessor).

“I’m not going to stop talking about Donald Trump,” he concluded. “Donald Trump is the singular existential threat to this globe. Donald Trump is, literally, a greater threat than we have faced in any of our lifetimes.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Hunter fought tears while sharing a painful update on his father’s prostate cancer metastasizing to his bones: “My dad is, to this day, remains the center of our family. Not just because of who he is as the the public person, but completely because of who he is to each one of us. It’s really, really hard and it’s really sad to watch.”