Joe Scarborough Asks Co-Hosts to Not Let Trump Speak at His Funeral After Lindsey Graham Eulogy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough ripped President Trump over the eulogy he gave at former South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral Tuesday.

“I don’t think the president would speak at my funeral. But if for any reason that were to happen, if you could just cancel and have him speak at the pub afterwards, that would be grand,” Scarborough told his “Morning Joe” co-hosts Wednesday. The former Florida congressman went on to specifically call out some of the comments Trump made during his eulogy for Graham.

“I mean … ‘Lindsey never saw a war he didn’t like?’” Scarborough quoted, adding, “I think what has gotten the president’s goat, as they say, is the fact that Lindsey was one of the chief proponents of supporting Ukraine, constantly telling the president to stop cozying up to [Russia President] Vladimir Putin, constantly telling the president to go after them.”

“He was, as traditional Republicans were, hawks against Russia, hawks against communist China,” Scarborough said of Graham. “America had friends. America had enemies. That’s how Lindsay looked at the world. That’s how [Secretary of State] Marco [Rubio] looks at the world. That’s how Reagan looked at the world.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

Scarborough said Graham was part of a version of the Republican Party that has been disrupted and largely swept to the side by President Trump. He noted that the longtime South Carolina senator’s views on foreign policy were once shared widely throughout his political party.

“That’s how Republicans used to look at the world. They didn’t used to cozy up to communist China. They didn’t used to cozy up to Vladimir Putin,” Scarborough explained. “They didn’t used to say wonderful things about Iran one week and then terrible things about Iran the next week.”

“[Lindsey Graham] was a consistently hawkish Republican from pre-Trump days,” Scarborough concluded. “That’s basically what it was, and to say that there wasn’t a war he never liked was, of course, I think Donald Trump betraying his own feelings.”

For his part, “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire promised Scarborough that he would keep his initial request in mind.

“Joe, at your eventual funeral, may it not happen for many, many, many decades, we will try to curtail talk of airstrikes,” Lemire said. “That is my pledge to you.”