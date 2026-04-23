‘Morning Joe’ Says There Is ‘Nothing Conservative’ About the Trump Administration | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican Florida congressman, called out the Trump administration and the Republican Party Thursday morning, observing, “There is nothing conservative about this administration.”

Scarborough provided an update on Trump’s plummeting public approval rating, noting that it currently sits in the low 30s. “It’s because we’re in a war that people like [Vice President] JD Vance and everybody else is now turning against,” Scarborough argued. “Donald Trump said Kamala Harris would get us into that war. Donald Trump’s gotten us there.”

It was not just the Iran War, either, that Scarborough took issue with Thursday. The “Morning Joe” host also called out the Trump administration and the federal government for its financial investments in companies and industries like Westinghouse, Intel and U.S. Steel.

“You look at the socialization of possibly Spirit Airlines and all these [companies] — Westinghouse, Intel, U.S. Steel. It’s just simply remarkable that this is coming from a so-called conservative administration,” Scarborough explained. “There is nothing conservative about this administration. There is nothing conservative about this Republican Party. Not if you believe in conservatism the way it’s been defined for well over 200 years.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Scarborough went on to slam the Trump administration for “stumbling” into its war with Iran without considering the Middle East country’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Everybody knew from 1979 forward that if you went into Iran, the Strait was a problem,” Scarborough said. “Instead of listening to some of the smartest people, not only around now, but also throughout history on military strategy, [Trump] listened to Pete Hegseth, Benjamin Netanyahu and Lindsey Graham. I mean, really, that’s the triumvirate. That’s really why we’re here. As far as the people in his ear saying, ‘This is something that needs to be done.’”

“We have reports that there were many close to him, many military leaders saying, ‘Don’t listen to these guys. Don’t believe these guys. They’re making this sound easier than it actually is.’ And yet here we are,” Scarborough continued. “Right now, we are in a bit of a quagmire as it pertains to the Strait because the Iranians know they can play hardball.”

“We can’t get out until the Strait is open,” the “Morning Joe” host concluded. “And Iran is in no mood to open the Strait on our conditions.”