‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump and Vance as ‘Out of Touch’ After Multiple Broken Promises | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the entire Republican Party on Wednesday for being “out of touch” with working Americans, regarding both the Iran War and the stalled construction of the White House ballroom.

“It’s hard to imagine this Republican Party being any more disconnected from voters than they are,” Scarborough said on MS NOW. “The president promised time and time again, and JD Vance promised time and time again and every Republican and every Republican MAGA podcast promised time and time again, ‘Kamala Harris will take us to war in Iran. Donald Trump will not.’ Well, he did, and look at the costs to working Americans.”

The morning anchor went on to lambast Trump for walking back his original promise to not tear down the East Wing of the White House for his ballroom at the American taxpayers’ expense. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has since been leading an effort over the last few weeks to sign a law guaranteeing taxpayer-provided funding for the ballroom.

“The Republicans have gotten involved, and it is the entire party that now is telling taxpayers, ‘He tore it down. Now you’re going to have to pay,’” Scarborough observed. “You have Americans who can’t pay for a doctor’s visit, can’t pay for a tank of gas, can’t pay for a bag of groceries.”

“Now, Lindsey Graham and Republican senators are saying, ‘Yeah, we know you can’t pay for that, and we know you couldn’t pay for the $250 billion war. We know that, but you’re going to have to pay a billion dollars in tax dollars for this Marie Antoinette ballroom that Donald Trump just decided one day he was going to do,” the “Morning Joe” host continued. “They keep getting more and more out of touch.”

In a separate “Morning Joe” segment Wednesday, Scarborough also torched VP Vance for referring to the war in Iran as a “blip” during a recent speaking event.

“You have JD Vance saying 150 people in a school being slaughtered on the first day of the war is a blip. Over 100 schoolchildren being killed the first day of the war is a blip. Up to maybe 10,000, 15,000 Iranians being killed, JD Vance is calling a blip,” he lamented. “You have JD Vance calling a blip entire communities in Lebanon being wiped off the face of the Earth.”

“People across the world are paying for this day in and day out with an economy that’s getting worse,” Scarborough added. “If this is what JD Vance calls a ‘blip,’ well, then JD Vance is not a serious person. He’s not a compassionate person. The lack of humanity, calling something that caused this much suffering a ‘blip,’ speaks volumes.”