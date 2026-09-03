MS NOW Host Grills Kamala Harris Over Democrats Telling Her to ‘Steer Clear’ of Midterm Races

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An MS NOW host confronted Kamala Harris over Democrats, in red states in particular, telling her to “steer clear” of their midterm races.

On Thursday’s episode of “State of Play,” host Peter Alexander had Harris on the show to celebrate the life of Gloria Steinem. At the end of their discussion, Alexander snuck in a question based on a report from Politico that red state Dems want the former vice president to “stay away” from their races with concerns she would hurt them. Harris was candid in her response.

“Listen, Peter, we need to win, okay? Bottom line, we need to win,” Harris said. “I have run locally, I’ve run for statewide office, and obviously nationally. And these candidates know what they need to do to win and I would expect nothing less. I look forward to being on the trail and helping folks where I can help them, but we have got to put a check on this lawless administration and deliver what Americans need and deserve. Lower costs, affordable healthcare, affordable child care, you name it. So I support them in doing whatever they need to do to win.”

The Politico reporting that came out earlier this week stated that Iowa’s two Democratic candidates did not want Harris in the state campaigning for them, that Alaska’s Senate candidate turned down a fundraising solicitation, with candidates from states like Kansas and Wisconsin also turning down any form of aid.

Not all Democratic candidates have turned down Harris’ aid, which some have viewed as toxic. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has accepted the former vice president’s endorsements through video calls, as well as help with fundraising efforts.

That’s not all Alexander pressed Harris on at the end of their conversation about Steinem. He also asked the former vice president about her thoughts on running for president again in 2028. Harris handwaved the question and said that her focus was on helping to win seats in the midterm.

“I’m focused on ’26,” Harris said. “You know what, Peter? And to be very serious about this, ’28 doesn’t matter if we don’t win ’26.”