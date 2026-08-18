Nancy Mace Sarcastically Shuts Down Critics of New Sleeve Tattoos: ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

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Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) made her first public appearance in some time this week while launching her new YouTube talk show — and along the way revealed the nine new tattoos covering her arms.

The new ink caused much conversation online.

The outgoing Republican congresswoman shared in February to Politico that she got all nine tattoos in rapid succession between late 2023 and early 2024 during a period of turmoil in her personal and professional life.

Mace joked on Twitter that her ink should “NOT” be a news story.

“Thoughts and prayers to all those affected by my sleeves,” the outgoing congresswoman wrote on X. “Made the mistake of opening my social media this afternoon. Some of yall are OUT OF CONTROL. My biceps should NOT be a news story. We have more important things to worry about. Goodness. And God Bless America.”

Thoughts and prayers to all those affected by my sleeves.



Made the mistake of opening my social media this afternoon. Some of yall are OUT OF CONTROL.



My biceps should NOT be a news story. We have more important things to worry about.



Goodness. And God Bless America. 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YJyMC23FJf — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 17, 2026

Mace unveiled her tattoos on her new YouTube show “Get Maced” over the weekend, appearing in a sleeveless tank top. The daily web show will cover the political headlines of the day.

Her broadcast scheduled for Monday afternoon plans to address her tattoo reveal, titled “Nancy Mace BREAKS THE INTERNET with Tattoos & Exposes the Radical Takeover of America.”

Her political tenure in Washington is ending because she gave up her House seat to run for Governor of South Carolina and suffered a decisive defeat June 9.

Some users on X called the tattoo reveal a cry for attention. Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen shaded the congresswoman saying that he wished he “loved anything as much as Nancy Mace loves attention.”

I wish I loved anything as much as Nancy Mace loves attention. https://t.co/JiN1T05sxU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 17, 2026

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer defended Mace, saying that it shouldn’t matter if she has tattoos. She was grateful to her for being one of the few members of Congress “who speaks truth about Islamic terror and she is a major advocate for animals.”

“I don’t really care if she wants to be tattooed,” she wrote. “Not sure why so many people attack her in such a personal manner. I can think of way worse members of Congress.”

Who cares is Nancy Mace has tattoos? I for one appreciate how she has used her time in office to speak out for what is right.



She is one of the few members of Congress who speaks truth about Islamic terror and she is a major advocate for animals. I don’t really care if she… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 17, 2026

For more reactions, keep reading.

Pretty fucking cringy and it looks like shit. 🤮

This is the type of shit a 20yo does and then regrets later, shes 48. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hBeF1WkKX8 — SPMadMax (@SPMadMax) August 16, 2026