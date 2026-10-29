Nicki Minaj Attacks ‘Demonic’ NY Governor in Trump-Inspired Rant for MAGA Nominee

Nicki Minaj is taking after Donald Trump in a string of fiery social media posts directed at New York Governor Kathy Hochul — written with verbiage not dissimilar to the president’s own.

“Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them,” Minaj said on X on Wednesday. “Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God’s wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance.”

Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them. Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God’s wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 28, 2026

Minaj’s comments come just days ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with both the Republicans and the Democrats going full steam ahead with messages to their bases. The rap artist didn’t mince words in her comments to the Democrat governor of New York, who is currently running for reelection against Republican nominee Bruce Blakeman.

She later responded to a video of Hochul saying she wanted the world opened up to “Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” encouraging her followers to vote for Blakeman.

“HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU NEED TO SEE & HEAR FROM THEM?!! HOW DARE YOU AS BLACK PEOPLE VOTE FOR THIS VILE WICKED CURSE OF A WOMAN?” Minaj posted, adopting the same caps lock approach as several of Trump’s Truth Social posts. “HOW DARE YOU AS CHRISTIANS?! SHE STAYS SILENT ON HARM BEING CAUSED TO THE INNOCENT & THIS IS WHAT SHE THINKS OF YOUR CHILDREN!”

HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU NEED TO SEE & HEAR FROM THEM?!! HOW DARE YOU AS BLACK PEOPLE VOTE FOR THIS VILE WICKED CURSE OF A WOMAN? HOW DARE YOU AS CHRISTIANS?! SHE STAYS SILENT ON HARM BEING CAUSED TO THE INNOCENT & THIS IS WHAT SHE THINKS OF YOUR CHILDREN! Vote BLAKEMAN! @NassauExec https://t.co/vLw3Hba9l0 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 28, 2026

Minaj has been getting closer to Trump, appearing at a recent Michigan-based rally of the president’s amid rumors that she will be his next press secretary. On Sunday, the White House shared Minaj’s “audition tape” for the gig, in which she addressed such hard-hitting questions as “Why do you think the economy is booming under President Trump,” and “Is there anyone who works harder than President Trump on the campaign trail?”

“Absolutely not,” Minaj started before claiming Trump has won three elections.

Asked Wednesday for comment while speaking at a press conference what she thought of Minaj’s attack, Hochul suggested the rapper “get outside” and warned that Trump’s rallies are “poisoning your mind.”