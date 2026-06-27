Pete Buttigieg Draws Bipartisan Support After Swatting Incident Targets His Family

Pete Buttigieg received an outpouring of bipartisan support after revealing he was the victim of a swatting incident that briefly separated him from his children.
Earlier on Friday, the notable Democrat took to Substack to share that he and his family were targeted by a “politically motivated hoax” earlier in the week. After Buttigieg detailed at length the horrors he and his family went through, including being accused of “unspeakable violent crimes,” notable figures from both sides of the aisle took to X to condemn the swatting incident and voice their support for him.
“This is so disgusting and beyond the pale,” California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote in response on Friday. “Families should be off limits. Thinking of you, Chasten, and your children.”
Meghan McCain, the former “View” co-host and daughter of late Senator John McCain, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Absolutely horrified at what happened to @PeteButtigieg and his family. I am so sick of dirty, cruel politics and am truly deeply upset by the involvement of his children. It is wildly f–ked up. This world has to do better.”
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican nominee for Ohio governor, chimed in with, “No parent should ever have to go through this, period.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) commended Buttigieg’s “grace and dignity” throughout the ordeal, adding, “Pete has endured more than most in choosing to serve.”
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Maria Shriver, Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and more also spoke out against the attack on social media.
For a roundup of reactions to Buttigieg’s statement, keep reading.