Pete Buttigieg Draws Bipartisan Support After Swatting Incident Targets His Family

Pete Buttigieg received an outpouring of bipartisan support after revealing he was the victim of a swatting incident that briefly separated him from his children.

Earlier on Friday, the notable Democrat took to Substack to share that he and his family were targeted by a “politically motivated hoax” earlier in the week. After Buttigieg detailed at length the horrors he and his family went through, including being accused of “unspeakable violent crimes,” notable figures from both sides of the aisle took to X to condemn the swatting incident and voice their support for him.

“This is so disgusting and beyond the pale,” California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote in response on Friday. “Families should be off limits. Thinking of you, Chasten, and your children.”

Meghan McCain, the former “View” co-host and daughter of late Senator John McCain, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Absolutely horrified at what happened to @PeteButtigieg and his family. I am so sick of dirty, cruel politics and am truly deeply upset by the involvement of his children. It is wildly f–ked up. This world has to do better.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican nominee for Ohio governor, chimed in with, “No parent should ever have to go through this, period.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) commended Buttigieg’s “grace and dignity” throughout the ordeal, adding, “Pete has endured more than most in choosing to serve.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Maria Shriver, Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and more also spoke out against the attack on social media.

For a roundup of reactions to Buttigieg’s statement, keep reading.

Horrifying. These politically charged attacks have become too common in America. It cannot be normalized, and leaders on both sides of the aisle must condemn this.



Keeping Pete, Chasten, and their children in my thoughts this week. https://t.co/W03bHlCRmU — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) June 26, 2026

This is reprehensible, hateful, and, simply, unacceptable. Our world is lucky to have Pete and Chasten, their family, and their collective love for one another in it. https://t.co/r0kNgCjP9f — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 27, 2026

What happened to @PeteButtigieg and his family is deeply disturbing and wrong. No family should have to experience this, and false reports only undermine the work of protecting children who truly need help.

Sending my love and prayers to Pete, @Chasten, and their children, and I… — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) June 27, 2026

My heart goes out to Pete and Chasten and it enrages me that this happened to them. Of course it could happen to anyone who uses their voice about anything today. We must all denounce this and stand with this family. This anonymous caller should be arrested. @PeteButtigieg https://t.co/MiOfpPl3U3 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 26, 2026

No matter our politics, there has to be a line. Using false reports to drag young children into a political attack is beyond the pale.



Pete, I’m thinking of your family. I’m grateful you’re all safe, and I hope whoever did this is held accountable. https://t.co/4Mkz7sGkAW — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 26, 2026

Absolutely horrified at what happened to @PeteButtigieg and his family. I am so sick of dirty, cruel politics and am truly deeply upset by the involvement of his children. It is wildly fucked up.



This world has to do better. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 27, 2026

This is so disgusting and beyond the pale. Families should be off limits. Thinking of you, Chasten, and your children. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 26, 2026

Pete has endured more than most in choosing to serve. Through it, he has lead with grace and dignity. My heart is with Pete, Chasten, and their children today. No family should have to experience this. https://t.co/VDGOE9pluj — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 26, 2026

No parent should ever have to go through this, period. https://t.co/299yrxLK0D — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 27, 2026

Pete Buttigieg says his family was effectively swatted — except, instead of calling the cops, someone called Child Protective Services, lied and said Buttigieg had admitted to 'committing unspeakably violent crimes' and that his kids were at risk.



The kids are not and were not… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2026

I’m so sorry.



It’s way over the line.



Glad you and yours are safe. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 27, 2026

I’m so sorry this happened to you and your family @PeteButtigieg. This is unacceptable and awful. Whether it’s swatting, harassment, or any other attack, public service should not mean threats to your family, full stop. Enough is enough. https://t.co/MjMW9LlObt — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) June 26, 2026

My heart is with Secretary Buttigieg and his family after this horrifying incident. I'm glad to hear his family is safe, but I'm disgusted that this could happen. Acts like this have no place in our country. https://t.co/TVFUFIaeWP — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) June 26, 2026

Absolutely sick and beyond the pale. I’m so sorry this happened to your family, @PeteButtigieg & @Chasten. https://t.co/kiH5zyEUw9 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) June 26, 2026

This is just horrible. I couldn't imagine the pain of being separated from my two boys because of an attack like this. Pete is a great father who loves his children more than anything. Wishing him and Chasten strength and support as they navigate this awful situation. https://t.co/j9CEbDJW82 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) June 26, 2026