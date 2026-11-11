Pete Hegseth’s Group Scolded by Tomb of Unknown Soldier Sentinel for Laughing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth found himself and others being reprimanded by a U.S. Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday after laughing could be heard near the monument.

The moment, which was captured and aired by CNN on Veterans Day, saw Hegseth and his fellow attendees as they stopped by the monument, which serves as a burial site for an unidentifiable World War I soldier. As Hegseth and others in his group began to ascend the stairs in front of the burial site, laughing could be heard, prompting the soldier to yell: “All visitors will maintain the atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

Several members of Hegseth’s group turned back amid the reprimand, before making their way inside a building at the Arlington National Cemetery.

In response to the viral moment, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told TheWrap, “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”



wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier pic.twitter.com/430uEKRRp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

This controversy comes on the heels of Hegseth emerging successful against a failed impeachment effort.

As we previously reported, House Republicans quashed a resolution that would have impeached the defense secretary. The effort, which was brought forward by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats, would have seen the Pentagon chief removed for his conduct in office and his handling of the war in Iran.

President Donald Trump spoke out in defense of Hegseth after the impeachment effort failed in a 211-204 vote, writing on Truth Social, “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete.”

“Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” he continued. “The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”