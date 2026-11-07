Trump Signals More White House Shakeups Amid Susie Wiles’ Exit — But One Cabinet Member Is Safe

Donald Trump hinted at staff shakeups while filming his “60 Minutes” interview, mere hours before announcing that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was exiting her role.

The president, who filmed a sit down with correspondent Ross Douthat Friday morning, touched on the GOP’s poor performance during the midterm elections, admitting that he was considering “a few changes” to his team.

Specifically, when asked if he planned to fire anyone after Republicans lost control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Trump commented, “I do, yeah. Little bit.”

“I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good,” he added. “But I’ll … be doing maybe a few changes.”

The comment came hours before Trump took to Truth Social and announced that Wiles was exiting her position and Stephen Miller would become his new White House Chief of Staff.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” he wrote. “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

Wiles, who reportedly handed in her resignation Thursday evening, addressed her departure Friday afternoon, writing on X, “Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.”

While Wiles appeared to be the first of possibly several White House staffing shakeups, Trump indicated that he had no plans to do away with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Despite the repeated calls for Hegseth’s resignation, Trump told Douthat that he has confidence in his defense secretary.

Just hours after Trump told 60 Minutes he expected to fire members of his administration, he delivered his first: chief of staff Susie Wiles. Who will be next?



Watch President Trump's interview on 60 Minutes this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. pic.twitter.com/hiWzOOmmx2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 7, 2026

“I do,” he noted. “Look, we’ve won two wars. We’ve won Venezuela and taken out billions and billions and billions of dollars already. And we will be taking out many billions of dollars and get along very well. And, you could call it a territory, you could call it whatever you want. We won that war in less than one hour.”

Though, Trump refused to outright credit Hegseth for the success abroad, commenting that he was simply “a part of it.”

The second Trump administration has seen a number of departures this year, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

President Trump’s interview will air in full on “60 Minutes” this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.