Spencer Pratt Concedes Mayoral Election but Threatens Bass, Raman in Fiery Video: ‘It’s War’

Spencer Pratt released his first extended statement since he was beat out of the Los Angeles mayoral election earlier this week, and he is not going down without a fight.

The former reality star threatened the top two candidates, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman, in his Friday video, calling them “commy animals” and insisting that his “mission to save Los Angeles” is not over.

“If you’re gonna stop me, you’re going to have to f–king kill me,” he said in an Instagram video, using a clip of Julia Garner’s performance in “Ozark.”

“I don’t have campaign laws hamstringing me now. It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles,” Pratt added.

Saving LA – Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

He specifically noted that he has evidence against one of the candidates that would force her to resign.

“If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait,” he said. “We have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame.”

While he did not clarify which candidate or what they said, he said that his political opponents should be worried about FBI officers breaking into their offices — “I assure you they’re coming,” he added.

Raman defeated Pratt for the second position in the mayoral runoff against Mayor Bass on Tuesday. With 99% of the votes counted, Bass came out on top with 34% of the vote, Raman in second with 29% and Pratt just behind at 25.5%.

In turn, Pratt has egged on conspiracy theorists about the legitimacy of the California election process. “They’re not the only ones who know where to find votes,” he wrote on X on Sunday. Then on Thursday, days after it had already been determined that Raman would advance, Pratt asked his online followers: “Are they done counting yet?”

Bass and Raman will go head-to-head in November for the mayoral seat. The mayor is the first incumbent to head to a runoff in L.A. since 2005. With two Democrats on the ticket, Angelenos may be more split than if Republican candidate Pratt was still in the race.