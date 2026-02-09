Trump Says Bad Bunny’s Mess of Halftime Show Made No Sense: ‘One of the Worst Ever’

President Donald Trump was quick to criticize Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, saying it was one of the worst ever since “nobody” could understand Spanish.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History,” he continued. “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Bad Bunny made history on Sunday as the first Halftime Show performer to sing their set entirely in Spanish. He also welcomed fellow icons Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to perform.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA offered a more Trump-friendly alternative with their All-American Halftime Show. This counter-programming event featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, as well as a tribute to Charlie Kirk and an introduction from Pete Hegseth.

Bad Bunny, who is indeed an American citizen, being from Puerto Rico, notably ended his performance in English: “God Bless America.”