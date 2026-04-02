Trump Goes on Bruce Springsteen Rant After the Boss Trashes President at Concert: ‘Looks Like a Dried Up Prune’

President Donald Trump has responded to Bruce Springsteen’s recent, critical Minneapolis concert commentary, urging his MAGA base to boycott the “very boring singer” due to his “incurable” case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Thursday morning. “The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America.”

“Under Sleepy Joe and the Dems, our Country was DEAD, and now we have the ‘hottest’ Country, by far, anywhere in the World,” he continued. “MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. SAVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY. AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

Trump’s latest rant comes two days after Springsteen once again trashed the president at his Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour opener in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

“Our museums are being told to whitewash American history of any unpleasant or inconvenient facts, like the full history of the brutality of slavery. You want to talk about snowflakes? We have a president who can’t handle the truth. This is happening now,” he said onstage. “While working Americans struggle, our president and his family enrich themselves by billions of dollars trading on the people’s office in corruption unmatched in American history.”

“This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world. To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Springsteen added. “We are now, to many, America the reckless, unpredictable, predatory rogue nation. That is this administration’s and this president’s legacy.”

“Honesty, honor, humility, compassion, thoughtfulness, morality, true strength and decency — don’t let anybody tell you that these things don’t matter anymore. They do. They are at the heart of the kind of men and women we are, the kind of citizens we are, the kind of country we’ll be leaving to our children,” he concluded. “So many of our elected leaders have failed us that this American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people. So join us and let’s fight for the America that we love.”

Springsteen has long been a vocal critic of Trump, joining the No Kings protests this past weekend and even penning his “Streets of Minneapolis” song in January in response to ICE killing American citizens.



