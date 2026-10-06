Trump Accuses Fox News of Platforming ‘Dumocrat Jihadists’ Over ‘Good Old Fashioned Republicans’

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President Trump went on another tirade Tuesday against Fox News, slamming the network for platforming Independent Nebraskan Senate candidate Dan Osborn and Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over “good old fashioned Republicans.”

“Fox News spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that.”

“They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA,” Trump continued. “They have totally lost their way!”

A day after speaking at a Republican campaign event in Nebraska, during which he mused about letting Iran “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego, the president also accused Fox News of focusing more on Osborn than incumbent Republican Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts.

“Fox News is long form interviewing the sleazebag, Dan Osborn, right now, who is running against our GREAT Republican Senator, Pete Ricketts, from Nebraska. Why are they doing this???” the president asked. “The ‘other side’ doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime. It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!”

His latest Truth Social posts come just one week after Trump launched a similar, surprisingly anti-Fox News rant on the social media platform. On Sept. 30, the president asked, “Why does FoxNews [sic] always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, [Democratic political consultant] Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?”

A few days later, Trump again lashed out against Fox News over its lack of coverage of his Saturday rally in Vandalia, Ohio. Amid his posts that day, Trump also lambasted the network for its employment of “The Five” co-host and Democratic Party strategist Jessica Tarlov, accusing Fox of forcing her “down MAGA’S throats.”