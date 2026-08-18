DOJ Whistleblower Suggests Ivy League Antisemitism Probes Were Predetermined in ‘Politically Mandated Effort’

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“Money, Power, Politics” host Stephanie Ruhle and MS NOW Justice and Intelligence reporter Ken Dilanian slammed the Trump administration Tuesday for forcing “good civil servants” to do “things they find absolutely abhorrent,” in the wake of new whistleblower allegations surrounding the federal government’s antisemitism investigations into multiple Ivy League institutions last year.

Per the AP, a former Department of Justice lawyer has alleged that the task force created to combat antisemitism on college campuses rushed settlements with the targeted universities, despite failing to establish any illegal or unconstitutional activities. The whistleblower alleges the investigations were designed solely to force the schools in question to cut deals with the Trump administration.

The outcomes were supposedly “predetermined, without regard to the evidence” as part of a “politically mandated effort” to score money from the targets, the whistleblower’s allegations state. Said money was obtained through a combination of settlement demands and funding freezes, all of which were allegedly done under the pretext of combating antisemitism.

The whistleblower, identified as former DOJ attorney Haley Van Erem, alleges that the Justice Department-created task force’s activities were “marked by extraordinary procedural irregularities.” Van Erem’s disclosure was filed Tuesday with the inspectors general at the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services, as well as the Office of Special Counsel. Her disclosure additionally accuses the DOJ’s task force of targeting Muslim professors.

“We knew the top line here,” Dilanian said Tuesday. “What this whistleblower complaint does is allow us to peek under the hood and see how the Trump administration is manipulating the levers of government and forcing good civil servants to do things they find absolutely abhorrent.”

“It’s not antisemitic to protest against Israel,” he then noted of the campus activities that were investigated by the DOJ’s task force. “That didn’t matter to the senior officials in the Trump administration. They wanted this outcome because they wanted to force these schools to settle.”

“These people are not saying that antisemitism didn’t exist and that there weren’t incidents [at the universities],” Dilanian added. “What they’re saying is there’s not enough evidence that these colleges violated the Civil Rights Act.”

Van Erem, who worked for nearly a decade at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division before being assigned to help with the task force’s efforts last year, specifically spotlighted the investigations into Brown, Harvard and Columbia in her disclosure. Sge left the DOJ in May 2025, citing her unwillingness to “be made vulnerable to further participation in politically motivated investigations unsupported by facts and contrary to law.”

In response to the investigations, Columbia agreed to a $200 million settlement with the government in exchange for the restoration of federal funding. Brown, meanwhile, agreed to pay $50 million to Rhode Island workforce development organizations. Speaking with Ruhle Tuesday morning, Dilanian said the universities may fight to get that money back now.

“They certainly have a right to take legal action,” he explained. “If I were those schools, I would take a very hard look at what happened here.”

“The settlement aside, the damage has been done,” Ruhle argued. “The reputations to these schools have been seriously damaged over the last four years as they were marred with these accusations.”