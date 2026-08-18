Jimmy Fallon Stuns ‘Tonight Show’ Audience With Melania Trump Affair Joke

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Jimmy Fallon took aim at Donald Trump’s marriage Monday evening, joking that the president’s wife, Melania Trump, was set to run off with one of his political allies amid her notable absence from the spotlight.

“Over the weekend, President Trump made a campaign stop in Long Island and Melania Trump did not travel with him,” Fallon started off during his Monday monologue for “The Tonight Show.” “Yep, people have noticed that she’s been laying low. In fact, she hasn’t been seen in public in 29 days.”

He added: “Trump heard and was like, ‘Big deal. I haven’t seen her in private for two years.”

This joke garnered a big response from the “Tonight Show” studio audience, who burst out laughing and cheered at the jab about the Trumps’ relationship. Fallon didn’t stop there, however.

“I understand Melania’s taken a step back, with everything going on, she’s worried at any moment she could be trapped with Trump inside a catering truck,” Fallon said, referencing the time the president hid in an airport catering truck to switch planes under the radar while facing an assassination threat from Iran.

Fallon concluded his commentary about the Trumps’ marriage with one last joke, telling the crowd: “Yep, no one has seen Melania. All I know is that it’s going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell.”

This remark appeared to take Fallon’s audience by surprise, as the crowd audibly responded within seconds. While some could be heard hooting and cheering in response, others appeared to let out a low groan of sorts.

Watch the moment below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Of course, Fallon’s remark was merely a joke, calling back to Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.)’s own lengthy absence this summer. As we previously reported, questions arose regarding McConnell’s well-being after the senator was hospitalized in mid-June and his office gave few updates.

He later released a photo and statement in mid-July, sharing he was hospitalized after becoming “briefly unconscious” following “a fall.”

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages,” he shared at the time. “But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.”

He added: “And on the advice of my doctors, I won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet. But rest assured that, in the meantime, I’m not taking a break from the Senate business that matters to you. I’ve been working closely with my legislative staff on current issues, and with my Kentucky team who help me provide timely constituent services across our Commonwealth.”

Though McConnell has since been discharged from a rehabilitation center, he’s yet to return to Washington, D.C.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.