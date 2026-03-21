Trump Learns of ‘Great Supporter’ Chuck Norris’ Death From White House Reporters | Video

Donald Trump found out the late Chuck Norris, who he described as a “great supporter,” had died while speaking live with White House pool reporters.

“Oh, I thought he was a great guy. Wow!” Trump said before being told Norris died in a hospital in Hawaii on Friday. “Yeah, he was a great guy. He was a really good, tough cookie. You didn’t want to fight him, I can tell you. He was tough, great guy with … And he was great supporter. Wow. That’s too bad,” Trump replied. “Tell his family, highest respect. Great man.”

In-town pool report #9: POTUS gaggle quotes 2/2



Highlights from the back of the POTUS gaggle on the South Lawn:



Q: Countries are calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East and to reopen dialogue…



“Well look, we can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know,… — White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) March 20, 2026

Back in 2021 a photo of a man who appeared to be Norris participating in the Capitol Insurrection made the rounds online, and a rep for the actor was forced to deny he attended the riot. “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome,” his manager told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas, where he has been with his family.”

Norris himself ended up addressing the rumor. “It has come to my attention that unfortunately there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots on January 6th. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there,” the actor wrote on Facebook. “Let me be clear that there is no room for violence of any kind in our society, including in the context of political protests and that a peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democratic system of government. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris.”

In a 2021 interview Norris said he had swapped the Democrat Party for the Republican Party because the former “went too far left.”

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“Well, I used to be a Democrat, but unfortunately the Democrats went too far to the left and the Republicans moved into their position that the Democrats were 40 years ago,” he said. “And so what the Democrats believed 40 years ago, the Republicans believed today. And so I realized that I had to go to a Republican because the Democrats just got too far off the trail.”

Norris also wrote about his friendships with Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in his weekly column for WorldNetDaily, the far-right news site whose writer Jerome Corsi is credited with advancing the Obama “birther” theory.

The actor endorsed Trump ahead of the 2016 election and supported his reelection efforts in 2020 and 2024.

“Whether or not we accept it, it’s the truth: Trump has done more in 47 months then Joe Biden did in 47 years as a senator and vice president. With 47 years of attempts, hasn’t Biden been given enough time to clean and change the D.C. swamp? 47 years? Time’s up!” Norris wrote in November 2020.