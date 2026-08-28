Apple TV Hikes Price to $14.99 Per Month

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Apple TV may have removed the + from its name, but its value is still going up — or at least the price is, as a monthly subscription now costs $14.99.

The $2-per-month increase goes into effect on Friday, while the annual price is now $119 up from $99 and the Individual tier of Apple One is now $21.95 up from $19.95.

Apple TV previously upped its prices from $9.99 to $12.99 in August 2025. The streaming service cost just $4.99 when it debuted in November 2019.

The update follows similar moves from rival companies this year. Netflix raised its prices in March, YouTube Premium and Prime Video did the same in April, and Peacock followed suit earlier this month, with ESPN Select also set to cost more starting next month.

Apple TV’s 2026 programming includes series such as “Trying,” “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Silo,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” and “Widow’s Bay,” just to name a few. Hits like “Severance,” “Pluribus,” “The Morning Show” and “Presumed Innocent” have also been renewed for more.