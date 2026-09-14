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Byron Allen’s Local Now Adds 111 Gray Media Stations | Exclusive

The free, ad-supported streamer offers nearly 600 channels nationwide

Byron Allen attends the AMG launch party for Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen On CBS at Beverly Center Lucky Strike on May 20, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group)
Byron Allen attends the AMG launch party for Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen On CBS at Beverly Center Lucky Strike. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group)
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Byron Allen’s Local Now has added 111 free, ad-supported streaming channels to its lineup that will carry coverage from Gray Media’s local stations across the U.S., TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The partnership solidifies the FAST service’s position as the largest source of free local news and television coverage in the United States, with nearly 600 channels nationwide.

Local Now, which has a presence in all 210 markets across the country, offers localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, customized seamlessly by a user’s device geolocation. It has 223 proprietary channels and 370 standalone local news channels from a network of 28 traditional broadcast television groups.

“Our partnership with Gray Media ensures our viewers can stay connected to real-time news, weather, and sports that matter most to them wherever they may be,” Local Now Chairman and CEO Byron Allen said in a statement. “Between our broadcast partner network and our proprietary hyper-local technology, Local Now remains committed to delivering premium, trusted local journalism to every community in America, entirely for free.”

Byron Allen (Credit: Getty Images)
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The new partnership comes after Gray Media acquired 10 local stations from AMG for $171 million last year.

It also comes after Allen acquired a majority stake in BuzzFeed back in March. At the time, he told TheWrap in an interview that he planned to bring BuzzFeed and Huffington Post to living rooms through a free “super app,” which would combine the brands with LocalNow, over 30,000 movies and TV shows and nearly 1,000 FAST channels.

Local Now is available for free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung TV Plus, Android, and iOS devices.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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