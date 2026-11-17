CNN is expanding its streaming-first documentary lineup after specials on Bad Bunny and Stephen Colbert emerged as top performers in its on-demand library, with the Bad Bunny film attracting more new All Access subscribers than any previous FlashDoc, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The network’s latest slate, featuring documentaries on Luigi Mangione, Dolly Parton and Lindsay Clancy, is part of CNN FlashDocs, a series of quick-turn films examining newsmakers and cultural moments. CNN is increasingly premiering the documentaries on streaming before television, giving subscribers early access to programming that complements its live news coverage, which remains All Access’ biggest draw.

“Bad Bunny and the Halftime Show: Rhythms of Resistance” ranked fifth among series and films available on All Access by subscriber reach during the first half of 2026, while “The Last Laugh: Stephen Colbert” placed 12th. Both reached at least twice the percentage of subscribers as the third-highest-performing FlashDoc, according to CNN’s internal data.

The franchise has also posted higher linear ratings. CNN FlashDocs averaged 504,000 total viewers in 2026 to date, up 69% from 298,000 a year earlier, according to Nielsen data provided by the network. Viewership among adults 25–54 rose 40% to 67,000 from 48,000.

The figures include delayed and out-of-home viewing, though the year-over-year comparison spans a change in Nielsen’s methodology from panel-only measurement to a combination of big data and panel measurement beginning in October 2025.

The numbers suggest FlashDocs is becoming a popular part of CNN’s on-demand library, though the network has not disclosed how many new subscribers the franchise has generated or how much it contributes to overall subscription growth.

“Moving to a streaming-first model gives us two important advantages. First, flexibility. Streaming allows us to premiere documentaries when they’re most relevant to the cultural conversation,” Katie Hinman, CNN Worldwide’s vice president of program development, told TheWrap.

Hinman said the shift also allows CNN to reach digital-first and mobile-first audiences, while subsequent television airings extend the documentaries’ reach.

The strategy comes as CNN continues building its All Access service, which launched in October 2025 at $6.99 a month and expanded into the United Kingdom and Canada last month. The subscription service combines live news coverage with on-demand programming and the network’s documentary library.

The new FlashDocs lineup begins Tuesday with “The Trials of Lindsay Clancy,” examining the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children and the national debate over mental illness and criminal responsibility. The documentary airs on CNN Saturday.

“Dolly Parton: The Songs That Shaped Us” premieres on streaming Dec. 2 and on television Dec. 6, exploring the late country music icon’s songwriting legacy through archival interviews and commentary from fellow songwriters.

The final installment, “Luigi Mangione: When Murder Becomes a Meme,” debuts Dec. 10 on streaming and Dec. 13 on CNN. It examines the public fascination with Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, and the cultural divisions surrounding the case.

CNN launched FlashDocs in 2022. The franchise operates under CNN Originals, overseen by Amy Entelis. This marks a shift toward giving streaming subscribers first access to films tied to current events and cultural moments.

“Just because a major geopolitical story is dominating the news doesn’t mean the cultural moments shaping our world aren’t also important,” Hinman added. “We have the ability to do both, while extending the reach and life of each documentary through its subsequent CNN telecast.”