CNN Found a Large Audience for Its Free Service. Now Comes the Hard Part

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CNN’s bet on turning its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel from a rotating clip feed into a scheduled news destination with live programming is paying off with a bigger audience. The next question is what to do with these viewers.

CNN Headlines has reached more than 60 million people across platforms so far this year with average monthly time spent there tripling over a year ago, according to the network. The channel also exceeded 5 million streams on a single day during the Iran War.

The storied news organization said Headlines is not intended to become a standalone advertising business or replace its paid products. Instead, the network is positioning it as a complement to its broader cable and streaming portfolio, with Headlines found on places like Roku, Pluto TV, Local Now and YouTube, as well as its own app.

CNN is just the latest media player dabbling in the fast-growing FAST segment, with the likes of Disney and even Netflix acknowledging interest in this area, and Paramount+ even testing a free service for its U.S. mobile users. For CNN, Headlines creates value through additional viewers it may not have previously reached through cable or subscription, boosting advertising dollars by creating more ad inventory and drawing new subscribers to its $6.99-a-month All Access streaming service.

CNN has not provided average concurrent viewership, revenue or profitability figures for Headlines. It also has not disclosed how many viewers regularly return, how many are new to CNN or how many ultimately subscribe to All Access.

But it’s clear Headlines has a role to play in where CNN is going.

A different kind of CNN

Headlines isn’t intended to replicate the cable network’s breaking-news experience. Instead, CNN said it has developed a quicker, more informal product built around how people scan headlines and move through digital feeds.

“FAST viewers have so many different touchpoints to look at news,” CNN Headlines anchor Brad Smith told TheWrap.

CNN hired Smith to lead “Headline Express,” a live program designed so viewers can enter at nearly any point and quickly understand the day’s most important stories. Rather than linger on one subject, the show moves rapidly through national and international news, business, sports, entertainment and culture.

Smith said the goal is to provide essential information without overwhelming viewers, while giving those who want greater depth a reason to explore CNN’s other platforms. He compared that essential news to protein that can “power you through your day” until the next check-in.

The result is neither a cable simulcast nor a loosely organized clip feed. It is CNN’s attempt to adapt television news to feed-style consumption — and establish a relationship with viewers who may not regularly encounter the network on cable.

The service’s current iteration looks markedly different than when it first launched, with a feed that primarily featured segments pulled from different CNN shows, often without a consistent schedule or clear flow.

CNN reworked the channel in 2025 around three weekday programs: “Headline Express” airs live at 7 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, with those editions repeated throughout the day; “In Case You Missed It” packages notable and viral moments from CNN programming; and “American Pulse” showcases reporting from CNN affiliates across the country. The curated programs also receive multiple daily airings.

The channel has also expanded its live coverage during breaking news and major events, including “State of the Union” and the New York Knicks’ ticker-tape parade. CNN said the shift produced an immediate audience response.

“It’s like night and day, like flipping a switch,” Eric Sherling, CNN’s executive vice president of U.S. programming, told TheWrap.

Sherling said the time spent watching Headlines surged after CNN moved from a rotation of clips to a schedule of programs running from morning through evening.

CNN Headlines anchor Brad Smith (Credit: CNN)

From January through July, average monthly time spent on CNN Headlines increased 176% from the same period last year, while average monthly uniques rose 63%, according to data supplied by the network.

CNN’s figures combine Amagi Analytics with data supplied by its distribution partners. For the monthly-uniques calculation, Amazon and Xumo figures are estimated, while Roku and Local Now are excluded because they do not report uniques.

The numbers, on paper, suggest CNN Headlines is moving in the right direction. But Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst at TVREV, cautioned that the numbers offered limited evidence of the channel’s scale.

As he told TheWrap: “176% of a very small number is still a very small number.”

CNN’s subsequent disclosure that Headlines has reached more than 60 million people provides additional context. Still, cumulative reach does not establish habitual viewing, show how Headlines compares with competing FAST news channels or reveal how much commercial value the audience generates.

Programming, promotion and discovery

Sherling attributed CNN Headlines’ growth to both stronger engagement and improved distribution. CNN saw hour-by-hour viewing rise after changing the schedule, he said, particularly during live programming.

“Because we’ve implemented new programming, more distributors want it and are prioritizing it,” Sherling said.

But Wolk said simply placing a FAST channel on more platforms does not guarantee that viewers will find it. Promotion and recommendation systems are critical in a streaming environment crowded with channels and on-demand programming.

“What really matters is if the algorithm pushes them,” Wolk said, adding that promotion by individual platforms is more important than simply expanding distribution.

Live coverage gives CNN another advantage. Although the network said some curated shows perform as well as its live programming, the formats serve different needs.

Wolk compared live news with a newspaper or news website and curated programming with a magazine article. Live coverage supplies information viewers want immediately, while a curated program can be consumed whenever they choose.

Sherling said CNN Headlines’ audience rises during breaking news in much the same way viewers seek out CNN’s cable, digital and audio products during major events.

“Having live news allows us to deliver on that in a way the curated shows cannot,” he said.

The more than 5 million streams generated during one day of the Iran War offer the clearest indication so far of that behavior.

After learning of CNN’s absolute reach and one-day streaming figures, Wolk said a free CNN channel should be particularly attractive to cord-cutters during wars, natural disasters and other national emergencies.

The challenge is converting that episodic demand into something more repeatable. Headlines becomes more valuable to CNN if viewers make it part of their regular news habits, giving the network a consistent audience to monetize and potentially introduce to other products.

What is CNN Headlines meant to become?

CNN views the FAST channel as a complement to cable and All Access — not a standalone advertising business.

Sherling said Headlines adds another digital product to CNN’s broader advertising portfolio, allowing marketers to reach FAST viewers while extending the network’s reach as viewing habits change.

CNN continues to view cable as its core platform. Headlines can also act as a gateway into CNN’s broader ecosystem. During major news events, Sherling said, the channel can establish a relationship with consumers who may not otherwise have access to CNN and potentially direct them toward All Access.

Asked how CNN determines whether Headlines is adding new audience and advertising value, Sherling called the channel “a powerful draw” for CNN and All Access because it introduces new and nontraditional audiences to the broader brand.

“CNN Newsroom” weekend host Fredricka Whitfield on CNN Headlines. (Credit: CNN)

Wolk said he does not expect Headlines to weaken CNN’s existing advertising business because he believes its FAST audience is additive. CNN could potentially package audiences across FAST and All Access for advertisers seeking particular demographic groups, he said, although he did not know whether the company currently sells the products that way.

Wolk sees greater risk on the subscription side. All Access needs to offer enough distinctive breaking news coverage, exclusive programming or behind-the-scenes material to justify its price, he said. Otherwise, some consumers may decide they are “happy with the free version” because they have plenty of other ways to get news.

Sherling said CNN believes the free and paid products serve different needs.

“They are different products at the end of the day,” he said.

Headlines offers viewers a broad range of stories in a quicker format, Sherling said, while CNN TV and All Access provide the in-depth reporting, analysis, breaking news and special programming that CNN’s core audience expects.

Wolk believes a free national-news channel could ultimately become a meaningful advertising business because consumers are accustomed to finding news without paying for it online. But he said the larger test will be whether CNN Headlines becomes a leading news destination across major platforms such as Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio — not merely whether it continues growing from its first-year base.

CNN also did not provide demographic information for the Headlines audience. That leaves unanswered whether the service is establishing CNN with substantially younger viewers than the network reaches on traditional TV.

“I’ll be curious to see how much of this new audience is younger,” Wolk said. He questioned whether younger consumers will adopt a programmed news channel when they can already get news across the internet.

CNN’s data suggests that viewers turn to Headlines when the stakes are high and that viewing increased substantially after the network introduced scheduled programming.

The next phase is determining what those viewers become: a regular FAST audience, a new pool of advertising impressions, potential All Access subscribers or simply people who turn to CNN for free when a major story breaks. The channel’s value will ultimately depend on whether it can deliver some combination of the first three while complementing CNN’s cable, digital and subscription businesses.