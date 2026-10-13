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Discovery+ Raises Prices One Week After Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Closes

The Skydance streaming service will now cost $1 more for the ad-supported plan, and an extra $2 per month for ad-free

JD Knapp
In an aerial view, the Warner Bros. water tower has "A Skydance Corporation" added to it at Warner Bros. Studio on October 06, 2026 in Burbank, California. Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, creating a new global entertainment company called Skydance that combines major film studios, streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max, and news networks CBS and CNN. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Warner Bros. water tower has "A Skydance Corporation" added to it at the studio lot in Burbank on Oct. 6, 2026. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
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It’s only been a week, but Discovery+ is already raising its prices under the Skydance umbrella following the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

The streaming service will now cost $1 more for the ad-supported plan ($6.99), and an extra $2 per month for ad-free ($11.99). The changes go into effect on Tuesday for new customers, while subscribers will have a 30-day window before their next pay period.

Available programming on Discovery+ includes the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, “Sister Wives,” “Ghost Adventures,” “Expedition Unknown” and “Deadliest Catch,” in addition to other entries from HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet and the Magnolia Network.

Notably, the new Skydance Corporation is also home to Paramount+, HBO Max and Pluto TV. The Direct-to-Consumer division is led by HBO’s Casey Bloys as chief content officer and WBD’s JB Perrette as chief business officer.

“Consumers can expect greater innovation from a company built with technology at its core, including significant improvements to its direct-to-consumer streaming products, which will unify into a single service over time,” Skydance further noted last week while announcing the closing of its merger.

Discovery+ launched in March 2020.

Skydance motion picture group heads Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein. (Credit: Chris Smith/TheWrap)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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