Discovery+ Raises Prices One Week After Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Closes

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It’s only been a week, but Discovery+ is already raising its prices under the Skydance umbrella following the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

The streaming service will now cost $1 more for the ad-supported plan ($6.99), and an extra $2 per month for ad-free ($11.99). The changes go into effect on Tuesday for new customers, while subscribers will have a 30-day window before their next pay period.

Available programming on Discovery+ includes the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, “Sister Wives,” “Ghost Adventures,” “Expedition Unknown” and “Deadliest Catch,” in addition to other entries from HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet and the Magnolia Network.

Notably, the new Skydance Corporation is also home to Paramount+, HBO Max and Pluto TV. The Direct-to-Consumer division is led by HBO’s Casey Bloys as chief content officer and WBD’s JB Perrette as chief business officer.

“Consumers can expect greater innovation from a company built with technology at its core, including significant improvements to its direct-to-consumer streaming products, which will unify into a single service over time,” Skydance further noted last week while announcing the closing of its merger.

Discovery+ launched in March 2020.