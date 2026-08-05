Disney+ Partners With TikTok to Host Fan-Created Content

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Disney and TikTok have struck a first-of-its-kind global deal in which select user-generated content on TikTok will be hosted on the Disney+ Verts tab.

The content-sharing deal will allow fans and creators to create content, using memorable scenes and moments from the Disney film and television canon.

The agreement will kick off in the United States first in the coming months with plans for other global markets to follow. The deal will allow participating creators to opt-in to the program, and their content will live on both TikTok and in Verts on Disney+.

Qualifying content will feature characters and stories from across Disney’s brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and more.

“The best storytellers are fans first,” Asad Ayaz, Disney’s chief marketing and brand officer, said. “That has always been true at Disney, and today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways. This collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire, giving creators a bigger stage to share what they’ve made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day.”

Disney announced its Verts tab early this year and officially launched the technology on the streaming platform in March. The Verts section, available only on mobile, primarily hosts clips of scenes from movies and shows streaming on Disney+. The company teased more storytelling formats to come — this deal with TikTok marks a first for user-generated content to be held on a streamer.

TikTok’s global head of entertainment Dawn Yang said that creators already extend the “life of films and shows into conversations” on the social media platform. That now will extend to the streaming platform itself.

“Together with Disney, we’re bringing the authentic creator expression of the TikTok community to Disney+, inviting audiences to experience the shared creativity that makes fandom so powerful,” she said.

The platforms will also jointly run the Disney Creator Ambassador Program, which will give creators “special rewards” and also provide them with increased visibility, access to exclusive events and career development pathways, according to the companies.

Disney noted that the creator program will help build relationships with the next generation of creative talent in partnership with TikTok, who has a unique eye for the creator community.

The TikTok deal will specifically allow creators access to hundreds of films and series from Disney’s library and IP and will let creators clip the content to create their own fresh takes on it.

According to internal TikTok data, fans shared an average of 6.5 million film and TV-related posts daily on TikTok in 2025, illustrating the volume and daily cadence of entertainment fandoms on the platform.

Disney is not the only platform leaning into vertical video on mobile. Peacock has launched its own vertical video tab and even created original, vertical microseries for the platform. Netflix added a vertical video feed to the mobile version of its homepage last March and has started to display clips of its films, TV shows and podcasts there. Fox One also hosts a vertical video feed with microdramas, clips and originals.

By including user-generated content on platform, Disney’s vertical video offering competes more with the social platforms, including YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.