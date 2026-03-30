Global Streaming Subscription Revenue Tops $150 Billion in 2025

Global streaming revenue grew 14% to $157.1 billion in 2025 — tripling from the $50 billion in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Ampere Analysis.

The increase was driven in part by the international expansion of global streaming services, the rollout of ad-supported tiers and consistent price increases across the major platforms.

“As the streaming market matures, the emphasis is no longer on pure subscriber growth but on extracting greater value from existing audiences,” Ampere Analysis senior analyst Lauren Liversedge said in a statement. “Price optimisation and the rise of ad-supported tiers are driving revenue growth, particularly in the most competitive markets.”

The U.S. accounted for 50% of global streaming subscription revenue in 2025, with Netflix being the largest contributor in the market. The streamer’s revenues increased by 14% in 2025 following an across-the-board price increase at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the share of total revenue from ad-supported tiers has increased from less than 5% in 2020 to 28% in 2025. When including advertising, streaming services generated $177 billion globally in 2025.

Source: Ampere Analysis

Looking ahead, subscription revenues are expected to grow by another 29% over the next five years, surpassing $200 billion globally by 2030. Advertising is expected to contribute $42 billion in annual revenue by 2030 as the adoption of ad tiers grow and platforms expand their ad loads.