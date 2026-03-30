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Global Streaming Subscription Revenue Tops $150 Billion in 2025

The figure, driven by price increases, ad tiers and international expansion, is expected to surpass $200 billion globally by 2030, according to Ampere Analysis

A person pointing a remote at a television streaming service
A person holding a remote while using a streaming service (Getty Images)

Global streaming revenue grew 14% to $157.1 billion in 2025 — tripling from the $50 billion in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Ampere Analysis.

The increase was driven in part by the international expansion of global streaming services, the rollout of ad-supported tiers and consistent price increases across the major platforms.

“As the streaming market matures, the emphasis is no longer on pure subscriber growth but on extracting greater value from existing audiences,” Ampere Analysis senior analyst Lauren Liversedge said in a statement. “Price optimisation and the rise of ad-supported tiers are driving revenue growth, particularly in the most competitive markets.”

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The U.S. accounted for 50% of global streaming subscription revenue in 2025, with Netflix being the largest contributor in the market. The streamer’s revenues increased by 14% in 2025 following an across-the-board price increase at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the share of total revenue from ad-supported tiers has increased from less than 5% in 2020 to 28% in 2025. When including advertising, streaming services generated $177 billion globally in 2025.

Global Streaming Subscription Revenue Forecast Ampere Analysis
Source: Ampere Analysis

Looking ahead, subscription revenues are expected to grow by another 29% over the next five years, surpassing $200 billion globally by 2030. Advertising is expected to contribute $42 billion in annual revenue by 2030 as the adoption of ad tiers grow and platforms expand their ad loads.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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