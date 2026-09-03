Gloria Steinem’s Final Interview Premieres Today on Netflix

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Netflix aired Gloria Steinem’s episode of “Famous Last Words” Thursday, following the news of her death.

The episode features an in-depth interview with the feminist icon in which she details her lifelong crusade for justice and shares the complicated personal politics within the feminist movement.

“Famous Last Words” is an interview series executive produced by Brad Falchuk and Mikkel Bondesen. Falchuk sat down with Steinem in February for the interview that was intended to be released after her death.

Steinem is the third subject of the Netflix memoriam series. Eric Dane and Jane Goodall’s interview were released earlier this year timed to their deaths.

“While the world often recognizes her as a face of modern feminism, this interview delves into her deep-seated interests in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, the cultures of Indigenous peoples and the vital necessity of organizing across boundaries for equality,” a Netflix release states.

The leader of second-wave feminism died peacefully in her home in New York City Wednesday surrounded by loved ones. Her cause of death has not been made public. She was 92.

“Gloria Steinem was the steady heartbeat of a revolution, but in this room, she was a woman reflecting on the simple, profound beauty of human connection,” Falchuk said. “She spoke about the intersection of race, gender and peace with a wisdom that only comes from a lifetime on the front lines. Even in her final moments, she was organizing us, challenging us to keep moving forward. It is an extraordinary privilege to share her final thoughts with the world.”

Steinem was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2013. She began her career as a journalist and later wrote best-selling books like “My Life on the Road.”

Outside of her writing, she was a leader in women’s advocacy and co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus, the Women’s Action Alliance and the Women’s Media Center. She received various awards for her contributions to feminism from National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Directors Guild of America, the ACLU of Southern California, the Human Rights Campaign Fund, the National Women’s Hall of Fame and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, among others.

Her “Famous Last Words” are available to stream on Netflix now.