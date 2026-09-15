JustWatch to Launch Its Own Streaming Service in October

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JustWatch Group, which operates the world’s largest streaming guide, will launch its own streaming service in October called JustWatch TV, the company announced Tuesday at TIFF: The Market. The service will be available directly inside the JustWatch app and website, which have become popular destinations for people trying to find where a certain movie or TV series is currently streaming.

The streaming service will offer free ad-supported viewing, transactional rental options and an ad-free subscription-based option all at once, and will launch with content partners that include Paramount, New Regency, Fremantle, Bleecker Street and Vortex Media.

JustWatch TV will launch across the United States & Canada, the UK & Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

JustWatch Group, which is a content partner of TheWrap’s powering our What to Watch page, boasts over 50 million monthly users who not only use the site and app to find out where things are streaming, but also to log titles watched and titles to be watched. Now JustWatch will leverage that streaming interest in driving people to its own proprietary streaming service.

According to a press release, JustWatch TV will “offer a unique model that both encourages consumers to discover titles and watch them directly on JustWatch, or on their preferred streaming services across the world.”

“Every day, millions of people come to JustWatch searching for simpler ways to watch and discover hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows,” David Croyé, Founder and CEO of the JustWatch Group, said in a statement. “For over a decade, our mission has been to connect fans with their favorite films and shows, particularly the hard-to-find and previously unavailable titles. With the launch of JustWatch TV, we aim to make content discovery, access and engagement even easier.”

Quentin Carbonell, JustWatch’s SVP of Global Content Acquisitions and Strategy, said, “JustWatch TV is designed to meet that demand head-on, offering a straightforward solution at a time of fragmentation. We are curating film and TV hits and hard-to-find gems that you can watch for free or rent on JustWatch, or easily rediscover them on your favorite services. This way, JustWatch TV aims to support the whole industry, from filmmakers to distributors to streaming platforms across the world.”