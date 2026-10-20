JustWatch TV Streaming Service Launches With Free Tier, Paid Option and Rental Store

JustWatch TV, a brand new streaming service from the company behind the ultimate streaming guide on the internet, launched Tuesday with 30 content partners and three different ways to watch.
The launch initially covers 11 markets: the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.
The new service is directly available on the JustWatch website, mobile and TV apps and offers three ways to watch:
- JustWatch TV Free: a free, ad-supported curated selection of titles.
- JustWatch TV Store: a growing selection of recent and popular movies to rent, initially available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia & New Zealand, with more markets to follow.
- JustWatch TV Plus: ad-free access to numerous titles from the catalogue and exclusive streaming guide/app features for $3.99/month
New content partners include Cineverse in the US, LEONINE Studios in Germany, SND in France, and Altitude in the United Kingdom & Ireland, joining previously announced partners A24, Paramount, New Regency, Fremantle, Bleecker Street and Vortex Media.
“The launch of JustWatch TV marks the most important new development in our company’s twelve-year history, and it’s only the start,” says David Croyé, Founder and CEO of the JustWatch Group. “We called our company JustWatch because we wanted to make it easier for people to find and ‘just watch’ the movies and shows they love. From the beginning, our vision was to create a single platform that directs fans to all of their entertainment options in one place. JustWatch TV will help fill in the gaps and will make it easier for the massive JustWatch audience to discover and watch great movies and series, including those hard-to-find titles, right from the app itself.”
JustWatch also powers TheWrap’s What to Watch page.