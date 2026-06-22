Netflix Expands ‘Hot Ones’ Universe With New Series

Sean Evans has expanded the “Hot Ones” universe yet again. This time bringing his hot wings challenge to Netflix.

“Hot Ones: Extra Heat” will premiere on the streamer July 13, following Netflix’s live stream of the Home Run Derby, the Major League Baseball All-Star competition. The first episode will see the cast of new comedy series “The Hawk,” starring Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro, take on the wings of death.

The Netflix iteration of the popular YouTube series will take the same format out of Evans’ studio and place it into tentpole moments tied to the streamer — everything from series launches to live sporting events.

Sean Evans in “Hot Ones: Extra Heat” opposite Will Ferrell (Kit Karzen/Netflix)

“As a student of the late night genre, I’m obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can’t be contained by a studio,” Evans said in a statement. “It’s exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format, while keeping the core of what fans love about ‘Hot Ones’ firmly intact.”

“Extra Heat” will feature 30-minute conversations with Netflix talent centered around the signature 10-wing challenge and researched conversations. Because the interviews will be happening on-location, episodes may feature special guest appearances spicing up the traditional format.

“First We Feast has a decade-plus track record of delivering fresh interview formats and break-through moments with celebrities,” Chris Schonberger, creator of “Hot Ones” and CEO of First We Feast, said. “It’s a thrill to continue to push the envelope with Netflix and bring the power of ‘Hot Ones’ to some of the biggest, most culturally impactful moments on the service.”

Peacock currently licenses hundreds of episodes from the “Hot Ones” flagship series from Season 3 to Season 23. The Netflix series will become yet another streaming home to the YouTube series. Evans still releases weekly episodes of “Hot Ones” on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

Evans, Schonberger, Sarah Honda, Aaron Cooke and K.P. Anderson serve as executive producers for “Extra Heat” for Digital Cinema Collective.