Netflix in Italy Is Still a Bargain Despite Price Hikes, Data Says | Charts

Netflix’s first quarter earnings report was a masterclass in the “post-subscriber growth” era. The company’s $1.23 earnings-per-share and $12.25 billion in revenue both came in ahead of market expectations and the streamer has officially surpassed 325 million global members.

But while Netflix touted a record earnings beat, Wall Street’s focus shifted almost immediately past short-term profits toward the long-term friction of global monetization. As the streamer prepares to lean even harder into price hikes to fuel its $3 billion ad-tier ambitions, a courtroom in Rome has thrown a wrench in the machine and highlighted legal risks to the company’s pricing strategy.

Earlier this month, an Italian court invalidated Netflix’s price increases implemented between 2017 and early 2024, labeling the contractual clauses “arbitrary”. The fallout could add up to an estimated $2.3 billion in potential refunds to 5.4 million Italian subscribers. The risk here is not isolated to Italy. Similar legal actions are brewing across the continent.

While the legal system might view Netflix as overcharging, audience data tells a different story in Italy: there is massive audience demand for the content Netflix offers consumers, the platform’s price point is comparatively cheap for what it offers relative to competition and price hikes have not triggered a subscriber exodus that we would expect to see if consumers truly felt the platform wasn’t delivering value for its price.

With Italy in particular, Netflix has made conscious investments in local content. In 2025, over 9% of new Italian series to premiere were Netflix originals. This puts Italy in the top 10 markets globally where Netflix had the highest share of new local content output in 2025.

The downstream effects of these local content investments are notable. Last year, 11.4% of all series demand in Italy was for a Netflix original, outpacing most European markets. While part of the rationale for this output comes from European and Italian minimum requirements for local content investment, the upside is clear as well — delivering titles that audiences want keeps them engaged.

When we plot local demand for platform catalogs against their monthly cost in Italy, the “value gap” is undeniable. Netflix delivers significantly higher demand per Euro than rivals like Disney+ or Paramount+.

Italy Streaming Price vs. Platform

The court ordered a rollback of Netflix’s Standard tier to its 2015 price of €9.99, which would put Netflix at the same price as Apple TV+. The total demand for all content available on Netflix in Italy is more than 10 times the demand for the Apple TV catalog. Netflix’s current price point is more than justified when benchmarked against the competition.

The ultimate proof of Netflix’s pricing power is in the churn rate. While other European markets have seen subscribers become increasingly nomadic, our streaming metrics data shows Italy’s churn has remained stable through the end of 2025.

Netflix churn rates in Europe

Contrast Italy with the UK, where Netflix originals’ smaller share of series demand has left the platform more vulnerable to price sensitivity and spiking churn. In Italy, the heavy investment in local hits has transformed Netflix from a luxury into a utility.

Italian judges can turn back the clock to 2015 pricing, but they cannot roll back a decade of cultural dominance. While this ruling’s precedent may result in a multibillion-dollar accounting headache, the data confirms that Netflix has achieved the streaming era’s ultimate goal: becoming a necessity that subscribers value far more than the law requires them to pay.