Netflix Partners With Rob Lowe on Documentary, Brings Podcast to the Platform

Rob Lowe is strengthening his relationship with Netflix. The streamer announced a documentary and a podcast from the movie and TV star that will be coming to Netflix in the coming months.

The doc, “Rob Lowe: The Outsider,” will premiere on Nov. 24 and will be followed on Dec. 3 by his podcast “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” making its Netflix debut.

“The Outsider” promises to be more than a highlight reel of the actor’s career, showing what it took for Lowe to survive Hollywood and documenting everything from his breakout role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders” to his time on “The West Wing.”

The documentary comes from Chris Smith, who is best known for directing “Tiger King” and “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both for Netflix. Smith also produces the doc alongside Sydney Schwartz and Stacy Smith for Library Films with Marc Gurvitz, Jon Liebman and Zoe Rogovin serving as executive producers.

As for “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” the podcast’s streaming debut is part of a new partnership between SiriusXM, Netflix and Lowe. New video episodes of the series will be available every Thursday on Netflix exclusively, and audio episodes will continue to be available through the SiriusXM Podcast Network wherever podcasts are available. Over 30 library episodes of the podcast will also be added to Netflix.

“Literally! With Rob Lowe” is produced by SiriusXM’s Team Coco. The podcast was created by and is hosted by Lowe. Sean Doherty produces through Team Coco, and Sean Calvano serves as an associate producer. Lowe, Nick Liao, Adam Sachs and Jeff Ross also EP the podcast.

These aren’t the only Lowe projects coming to Netflix. The actor also stars in the previously announced holiday comedy film “In A Holidaze,” which is based on the novel by Christina Lauren. The movie will premiere globally on Dec. 2.