Netflix CFO Says Video Podcasts ‘Overindex on Mobile’ Compared to Scripted Programming

Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann boasted that its newly minted podcasting division saw high mobile engagement in its first quarter.

Neumann revealed at the investor conference Wednesday that video podcasts over indexed on mobile compared to the streamer’s film and television programming. He also noted that the streamer’s podcasts slate saw more engagement during the day than traditional programming.

“The important thing about video podcasts for us is we’re trying to win more of these moments of truth,” Neumann said. “With video podcasts, because it’s frankly a little easier to get in and out of them, they play it better on mobile devices.”

“Our video podcasts are over indexing on time of the day, like morning and afternoon, relative to our core subscription TV/film on-demand offerings,” Neumann added. “Similarly, it’s over indexing on the mobile device, so that’s pretty cool.”

Netflix has increased its slate of podcasts to include licensed and original programming. The streamer hosts social media star Jake Shane’s “Therapuss,” Charlamagne tha God’s “The Breakfast Club” and Bill Simmons’ “The Ringer” shows.

The streamer has also produced original podcasts, including a “Bridgerton” companion show and “The Pete Davidson Show.”

Neumann teased that the streamer has been slowly integrating vertical video onto the platform.

“We’ve been testing into it for several months now. You can see in our in our mobile feed, there’s vertical video clips, specifically TV series and film clips today,” he said. “We’ll expand that to more content formats like video podcasting. I think more importantly, we’re going to continue to evolve and improve our mobile experience broadly.”

The CFO added that the company plans to roll out more adaptive and personalized capabilities for the mobile experience later this year.

As for the streamer’s since scrapped bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, Neumann emphasized that Netflix will continue to operate with business as usual in dealings with its competitor Paramount.

“It’s more typical than atypical to compete and have commercial relationships [in the entertainment industry,” he added. “We hope and expect that that will be the case here too.”

Neumann specifically pointed to the streamer’s collaboration with Paramount on its “Little House on the Prairie” series, which is produced by Paramount’s CBS Studios. The unreleased series was already greenlit for a second season.