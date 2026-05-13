Every New Netflix Show and Movie Unveiled at the 2026 Upfronts

Netflix greenlit a handful of new TV and film projects during its 2026 upfront presentation, including “Grown Ups 3,” a Nick Cannon docuseries and new shows from Harlan Coben and “Bridgerton” creator Chris Van Dusen.

The streamer announced “Grown Ups 3,” for which Adam Sandler will write the script alongside Tim Herlihy. Sandler will also produce alongside Herlihy, Jackie Sandler and Jack Giarraputo while Kevin Grady and Judit Maull serve as EPs. Kyle Newacheck takes the helm as director.

Also on the film side, Netflix is in the works on “A Matter of Time,” starring Ben Stiller, Nicholas Galitzine and Bella Maclean and directed by Harry Bradbeer. The film follows an unlikely angel sent from heaven to convince a reclusive man to give up his life for the greater good. “The man agrees, only for his impending death to trigger a new lease of life, and a romance that threatens to change the course of history,” per the logline.

On the TV side, Netflix greenlit four new series: a YA series from Van Dusen set at an elite private school in Calabasas, a series centered on an athlete-turned-sports agent from Coben, an unscripted series Nick Cannon and a new series inspired by author Susan Burton’s podcast.

The new unscripted series centered on Cannon will follow the star as he raises 12 kids from six different mothers. Expected to hit Netflix in winter 2026, the docuseries is executive produced by Rebecca Quinn, Jen O’Connell, Trifari Williams, Rob Ford, Steve Michaels and Simon Thomas.

“Calabasas” marks the first show under a new creative partnership between Netflix and Van Dusen, which will see the creator develop and executive produce new scripted series for the streamer. Set at an elite private school in the country’s most exclusive town, “Calabasas” follows the headmaster’s ambitious daughter who’s destined to have it all — until she’s swept into a forbidden romance with the one boy determined to burn down her glittering world rather than play by its rules. “In Calabasas, where desires are never as clean as appearances suggest, falling in love might be the most dangerous rebellion of all,” the logline reads.

Netflix also extended its partnership with Coben, who has been tapped to create more shows for the streamer. One of those new series will be “Myron Bolitar,” which will follow its titular character as he reinvents himself as a sports agent after an injury ends his NBA dreams.

Also on the scripted side is “The Retrievals,” which is inspired by the New York Times podcast by Susan Burton. The series follows follows one woman’s crusade against Yale Fertility Center after she (and almost 100 other women) were operated on without anesthesia—because a nurse stole their fentanyl.

“The Retrievals” is produced by LuckyChap and Quiet Coyote, with Molly Smith Metzler (“Maid,” “Sirens”) serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer via Quiet Coyote.

Additionally, Netflix will become the new home of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan when the event returns to New York City in early 2027 for its 151st show.

See the full list of greenlights from Netflix announced at the 2026 upfronts below: