Netflix Ad Tier Surpasses 250 Million Monthly Active Viewers Globally

Netflix’s ad tier now reaches more than 250 million monthly active viewers globally, up from the previous 190 million disclosed in November, with over 80% of ad plan members actively watching each week.

A monthly active viewer is defined as members who have watched at least one minute of ad-supported content on Netflix per month, multiplied by the estimated average number of people within a household, which the company gets from first-party research. It includes members who have watched live titles, such as WWE.

The metric is a switch from its previous monthly active users figure, which was based on the amount of profiles watching ads.

The update comes as the streamer is on track to double its ad revenue to $3 billion in 2026 and is aiming for roughly $9 billion in ad sales by 2030.

During Netflix’s first quarter, the ad-supported tier accounted for more than 60% of signups in the 12 countries where it is currently available. The platform was working with more than 4,000 advertisers as of the end of 2025, marking a 70% year-over-year increase.

In addition, Netflix will expand its ad-supported tier to 15 new countries, including Austria, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand.

“If the last couple of years were about proving we’re a durable player, this year is about establishing ourselves as a more formidable one,” Netflix advertising president Amy Reinhard said during the company’s upfront presentation on Wednesday. “We’ve got cutting edge tech, we’ve got great entertainment across shows, movies, podcasts and live events, and we’ve got the most engaged and attentive audience. We’ve proven we’re effective, we’re expanding ads to more places and we’re ready to compete with anyone now.”

In addition to its ad tier milestone, Netflix revealed during its upfront presentation that it is now testing AI agents to help advertisers manage and purchase ads, as well as adapt existing assets for different formats, such as vertical video ads or pause ads.

It is also testing new new personalized ad loads and frequency caps that dynamically adjust the ads a member sees based on their viewing behaviors.

Additionally, it will bring its existing AI capability that marries ad creative with its shows, films and worlds to every ad-supported region by the end of the year.