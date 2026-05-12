The Netflix Effect: Streamer Flexes Its $325 Billion Economic Impact With New Website

Netflix is flexing the economic, cultural and social impact of its TV series and films with the launch of a new website dubbed The Netflix Effect.

Throughout the last decade, the streamer has invested over $135 billion in films and series produced in 4,500 cities and towns across more than 50 countries, contributing over $325 billion to the global economy.

The company has also created over 425,000 production jobs and over 700,000 additional opportunities for extras and day workers across productions, worked with over 2,000 production companies and contracted hundreds of vendors, from caterers to historical advisors.

Additionally, Netflix has launched training programs reaching over 90,000 people across more than 75 countries. For example, participants in the Netflix Up Level Production Accounting Training Program have gone on to work on Netflix series filmed in New Mexico, such as “Ransom Canyon.”

“These days, the entertainment business is changing even faster than when we started — which is why, as we look ahead to the next decade, we’ll keep investing in the relationships we’ve built with the creators we work with, the communities we depend on and the fans who love to watch,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a blog post on Tuesday. “To me, that’s what the Netflix Effect is all about. And while I’m proud of everything we’ve done together, I’m even more excited about what comes next.”

Specific U.S. examples highlighted include “Stranger Things,” which supported over 8,000 jobs and contributed $1.4 billion to the U.S. GDP across its five-season run. The series employed over 8,000 production jobs, including over 200 stunt performers on its final season, and contracted over 3,800 vendors from nearly every state.

It also noted that “The Lincoln Lawyer” contributed over $425 million to California’s economy across its four seasons, employing over 4,300 cast and crew and filming at over 50 different locations in Los Angeles including Dodger Stadium and Grand Central Market, while “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” brought $140 million to California’s economy, employing over 2,000 cast and crew and hiring more than 900 vendors. Similarly, “Ransom Canyon” has led to the hiring of over 700 local jobs in Albuquerque.

Outside of the United States, Netflix touted “Bridgerton,” which contributed over £275 million across its first three seasons to the U.K. economy, “Alice in Borderland,” which contributed over ¥12 billion to the Japanese economy across its three seasons, and “Lupin,” which contributed over €90 million to the French economy.

It also highlighted its production hub in the Swedish town of Strängnäs, where it films all the European pod episodes of “Love Is Blind.” The series’ 10 seasons shot there have generated over 50 million global views.

Internationally, the streamer’s films and series are dubbed in 36 languages with subtitles in 33 languages. Non-English language titles represent more than a third of all viewing on the platform, compared to less than a tenth a decade ago, with roughly 80% of Netflix’s members having watched Korean content.

In addition to its original programming, 75% of Netflix’s titles are licensed from more than 3,000 companies around the world, including public broadcasters. One notable example includes “Suits,” which has generated over 450 million views on the service since 2023.

Beyond just watching its TV series and films, Netflix says that people are 2.4 times more likely to say that a country is their new top travel destination after seeing it in one of the service’s titles.

For example, among members who watch Korean shows and films, 72% say they’d like to visit South Korea; the release of “KPop Demon Hunters” prompted a 25% spike in flight bookings and Duolingo reported a 22% jump in Americans studying Korean; after “Wednesday” Season 1 dropped, Expedia saw a 150% increase in travel searches for Romania.

Elsewhere, 25% of global travelers surveyed said that “The Crown” inspired them to want to visit London in 2024 after the series ended; there was a 27% week-on-week increase in flight searches from Australia to the U.K. after Season 4 featured the Royal Tour to Australia, according to the streamer.

You can check out the full website, here.