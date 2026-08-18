Peacock Raises Prices Again After First Profitable Quarter Ever

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Peacock is raising its prices. After the streamer saw its first profitable quarter just last month, it will raise prices on all plans for new and returning subscribers starting on Tuesday.

The increase marks Peacock’s fourth price hike in as many years; the streamer last upped its prices in July 2025. For those who are already subscribed, the new prices will go into effect on the next billing date on or after Sept. 17. For anyone who subscribed through a promotional offer, the prices will change once the promotion period ends.

Going forward, a Peacock Premium monthly subscription, which includes ads, is now $12.99/month, increasing from $10.99/month. A Peacock Premium Plus monthly subscription is now $19.99/month, jumping up $3 from $16.99, while a Peacock Select monthly subscription is now $8.99/month, up from $7.99.

For those who opt to purchase annual plans, the Peacock Premium annual subscription is now $129.99/year, up $20 from $109.99, and a Peacock Premium Plus annual subscription is now $199.99/year, increasing $30 from $169.99.

Last month, six years after the NBC streaming service launched, Peacock officially hit profitability, making $189 million during Comcast’s second quarter. It was a pretty big swing from a loss of $101 million in the prior-year period, as revenue also grew to $1.9 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Peacock also added 2 million paid subscribers for a total of 48 million, driven by the NBA playoffs, FIFA World Cup and “Love Island USA.”

Comcast Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh called the quarterly results “important evidence” that the company is “managing event-driven churn effectively by bringing users in around major moments and keeping them engaged with the broader content slate.”

Still, he warned that Peacock’s future profitability would vary from quarter to quarter, based on the timing of sports schedules and other content.