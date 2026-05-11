Peacock to Release Unscripted Microdramas Starring Bravo Talent This Summer

Peacock is diving into the microdramas game with two unscripted series set to premiere this summer, starring Bravo personalities.

The streamer will build on its vertical video expansion by leaning into its extensive experience in the unscripted reality universe. The first two series will be led by “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay’s daughter Georgia. The Peacock microdramas will be a joint production with Micromaker and Haymaker East.

“Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy,” working title, will see the reality star transform her salon chair into a reality TV confessional booth. Clients will walk in for a hair transformation but give viewers at home a glimpse into their greatest stories and intimate secrets. “Southern Charm” producers Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light will executive produce the series, with Ronica Wynder, Eric Fuller and Caroline Bomback as co-executive producers.

Meanwhile, “Campus Confessional: Miami,” working title, will follow a group of college students in Miami as they navigate friendships, romance, social media scandals and Greek life in the age of the Internet. The full cast for the series has not been announced, but Salt Lake City’s Georgia Gay will be among the group.

The streamer is set to fully unveil its 2026-27 programming slate for advertisers at its upfronts presentation in New York City on Monday. Peacock will give first looks at upcoming television programming, including “The Five-Star Weekend,” which premieres July 9, as well as teasers for Amy Poehler’s “Dig,” “The Good Daughter” and “TED: The Animated Series.”

In the unscripted sector, Peacock announced that “Summer House” star Ciara Miller will co-host “Love Island USA” companion show “Aftersun” with Tefi Pessoa. Ariana Madix will return to host “Love Island Games.”

The slate will also showcase NBCUniversal’s sports programming. Peacock is the home of “Sunday Night Football,” “Sunday Night Basketball,” NBA All-Star Weekend, the NBA Playoffs, “Sunday Night Baseball,” the entire Wild Card round of the MLB postseason, the WNBA regular season and playoffs, college football and basketball.