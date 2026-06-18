Polymarket to Launch ‘What Are the Odds?’ Podcast With Dear Media

Polymarket is taking its predictions to the podcasting world, launching its first-ever podcast with Dear Media.

The weekly podcast “What Are the Odds?” will combine the prediction market’s data with Dear Media’s signature tone to discuss pop culture news of the day. Dear Media talent will rotate in to host the series, including “The Toast”‘s Claudia and Jackie Oshry, Amanda Hirsch of “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” Heather McMahan of “Absolutely Not” and Taylor Strecker from “Taste of Taylor.”

The hosts will break down the most buzzy pop culture moments of the week through the lens of predictions Polymarket users are putting actual money behind.

“Our hosts don’t just cover pop culture — they help shape it,” Michael Bosstick, founder and CEO of Dear Media, said. “Partnering with Polymarket gives our hosts a new way to engage with the stories and conversations capturing people’s attention. ‘What Are the Odds?’ leverages the platform in a way that’s uniquely Dear Media, with hosts reacting in real time to what people are predicting and sharing their unfiltered takes along the way.”

Some of the Dear Media hosts have already integrated Polymarket advertisements into their own programs. “The Toast” and “Absolutely Not” have referenced the prediction market ad organically when discussing pop culture news in recent months on their shows.

Video episodes of “What Are the Odds?” will be released on YouTube every Friday with audio episodes available wherever podcasts can be found.

Polymarket has integrated into other traditional entertainment spaces, playing a significant role in the 2026 Golden Globes. Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s “The Culture Awards” spoofed the prediction market on their comedy awards show Wednesday.

“As the world’s largest information market, Polymarket reveals what the world thinks will happen next and ‘What Are the Odds?’ turns that real-time read into conversations led by some of the most beloved voices in podcasting,” Josh Tucker, head of creative marketing at Polymarket, said. “Our partnership with Dear Media marks a new chapter in how prediction markets capture the pulse of culture around the world.”