‘Terminator’ Surges in Streaming Viewership as AI Panic Triggers ‘Anxiety Rewatch’ Trend | Charts

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As real-world headlines surrounding artificial intelligence, AGI risks and deepfakes dominate the news cycle, a deeply human behavioral trend is emerging on streaming platforms: the “anxiety rewatch.” While Silicon Valley races to build the future, audiences are retreating to cinema’s classic cautionary tales to process it. And for Hollywood, this cultural coping mechanism has quietly transformed legacy sci-fi catalogs into newly relevant revenue engines.

Since 2020, but accelerating over the past three years, classic AI-focused franchises have become incredibly valuable assets for streaming platforms. Our Streaming Economics model calculates that the four sci-fi franchises below have collectively generated over half a billion dollars in global subscriber revenue in that time. The shifting cultural zeitgeist has unlocked a massive value creation opportunity for this legacy IP.

The undisputed king of the AI anxiety rewatch has been “The Terminator” franchise, which has driven nearly $300 million in global streaming subscriber revenue during this window. This puts it in a class of its own against other topically relevant sci-fi franchises – “The Matrix” at $132 million, “Blade Runner” earning $56 million.

In the United States, the timeline of “The Terminator’s” revenue surge tells a compelling story about how real-world tech disruption has been fueling catalog engagement. Domestically, the franchise generated $169 million in cumulative U.S. streaming revenue as of Q1 2026. Crucially, the growth curve shows a dramatic, steep acceleration beginning in early 2023 which lines up with the mainstream explosion of ChatGPT and the subsequent global panic over generative AI.

This financial windfall is backed up by a remarkable surge in raw audience demand for these specific vintage titles. In 2023, the original “Terminator” ranked as the 20th most in-demand movie in the U.S. among movies that premiered before 2000. As of this year, it has shot up the rankings to become the sixth most in-demand classic movie domestically. Globally the shift in attention towards the franchise has been even more pronounced. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” rocketed from the #40 most in-demand classic movie globally in 2023 all the way to the #2 spot this year.

This data highlights the immense and dynamic value of legacy catalogs. As the soaring valuation of these vintage franchises proves, the commercial potential of an IP isn’t always driven by traditional marketing. Sometimes, the most lucrative driver of rights monetization is simply a disruptive real-world news cycle that sends audiences right back into the arms of Hollywood’s most famous doomsday scenarios.