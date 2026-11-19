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Paramount has been the biggest story in the streaming world of late, but more for the studio’s deep pockets than for its programming. This week, however, the newly christened Skydance conglomerate gets the bragging rights as its Paramount+ streaming service claims the top two spots on the Samba Weekly Wrap Report.

The Paramount+ duo, “Tulsa King” and “MobLand,” represent two different flavors of organized crime drama. They make a formidable pair, cutting through a recent period of Netflix dominance.

“Tulsa King” is no stranger to the top of the chart. The series about a mobster relocated to flyover country is the only non-Netflix title to top the chart in the past eight weeks, having last done so the week of Oct. 26, shortly after it returned for its fourth season. The drama’s success should come as no surprise, as it has a recognizable star in Sylvester Stallone and a production pedigree, created by Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” fame.

“MobLand,” on the other hand, has had a circuitous route to the second spot on our chart. The show certainly has the star power, with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren playing characters involved in a North London crime family. Yet the show largely stayed in the bottom half of the chart at the start of its second season, even falling outside the Top 10 in mid-October. It has come back strong, reaching its highest ever chart position one week before its season finale.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Paramount+ isn’t the only streamer breaking up the Netflix hegemony, as Amazon Prime Video places two titles in the top five this week. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is third, as the $1 billion series returns for its third season, dropping the first four episodes on Veterans’ Day.

Prime Video’s other title this week, “Hunting Season,” in fifth, certainly carried a smaller price tag than the big budget “LOTR” series. The 2025 action film, starring Mel Gibson, is the latest in a long line of theatrical afterthoughts that find new life thanks to the streaming algorithm.

Sandwiched between those two Prime titles is “Heartland” on Netflix. The mystery thriller stars Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain as a former country singer who returns to Nashville to investigate the disappearance of her niece.

While Netflix is nearly shut out of the top five this week, it dominates the back half of the chart. “Love is Blind” slides two spots this week, landing in sixth. Not bad, considering the popular dating show wrapped its 11th season back on Nov. 8.

Last week’s chart topper, the true-crime docuseries “Taken: Natalee Holloway,” falls all the way down to seventh. There’s a different flavor of true crime in eighth, with the debut of “Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story.” The documentary charts the comedian’s rise to fame, as well as how his half-brother, who worked as his business manager, stole millions of dollars from him.

We go back to Skydance in ninth, and that little streamer it gained in the recent Warner merger, HBO Max. “The Gilded Age” makes its chart return, as fans of frilly dresses and Mid-Atlantic accents tuned in to the period piece’s fourth season.

Closing us out this week is “The Gospel of Christmas.” It’s the fifth and final Netflix title on this week’s chart, and the second Netflix holiday title to chart in the past two weeks, following “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” last week. The musical is also the latest title in Netflix’s fruitful relationship with multi-hyphenate writer/director/producer Tyler Perry.

Over on linear, the chart is dominated by long-running titles. “NCIS,” in its 24th season for CBS, tops the chart for the second time in three weeks.

The military procedural outpaced “Dancing with the Stars,” which is enjoying a viewership resurgence in its 35th season. We’re tiptoeing ever closer to the competitions’ season finale on Nov. 24.

“Chicago Fire,” in its 15th season for NBC, climbs the ladder to round out the top three.

“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!,” with 87 seasons between them, take up the rest of the chart.