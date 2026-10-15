The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

It is a packed week for television and film premieres. Disney+ has the latest television offering from Marvel Studios, while FX and Hulu have the second season of one of 2025’s best new shows and Peacock has its long-awaited “Friday the 13th” prequel series arriving this week. Elsewhere, Netflix has the fourth season of one of its most beloved, increasingly popular shows debuting on its platform, as well as its brand-new “Victorious” spin-off.

Here are the best new movies and shows streaming this weekend.

Paul Bettany in “VisionQuest.”(Marvel) “VisionQuest” (Disney+) Marvel returns to the television world this week with “VisionQuest.” Created by Terry Matalas (“12 Monkeys”), the new Disney+ original is being positioned as the final installment in an unlikely, mind-bending Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy comprised of it, “Agatha All Along” and “WandaVision.” Matalas’ spin-off catches back up with Paul Bettany’s Vision after the events of “WandaVision” and follows him as he grapples with the rough edges of his own identity and attempts to rescue a young man (Ruaridh Mollica) he believes may be his and Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) reincarnated son. “VisionQuest” looks more surreal, compelling and assured than most of Marvel’s recent television efforts, which makes it a worthwhile addition to your watchlist. Its first two episodes premiered Tuesday on Disney+.

Margaret Qualley in “Love of Your Life” (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios) “Love of Your Life” (Prime Video) Hot off its successful world premiere last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Rachel Morrison’s new romantic drama “Love of Your Life” is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. Morrison’s follow-up to her underrated 2024 boxing drama “The Fire Inside,” “Love of Your Life” follows a young nurse (Margaret Qualley) whose whirlwind, all-consuming romance with a charming man (Gabriel Basso) takes her on a transformational journey the details of which she never could have seen coming. Produced by Ryan Gosling and penned by “Nyad” screenwriter Julia Cox, “Love of Your Life” garnered largely positive reviews following its initial festival screenings in September. It premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday.

Betty Gilpin as Ginger, Ethan Hawke as Lee. (Credit: FX) “The Lowdown” Season 2 (Hulu) One of the best shows of last year returns this week with its highly anticipated second season. “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo’s jazzy, scrappy neo-noir dramedy “The Lowdown” is back to follow citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) as he winds up caught in an investigation involving a brash public defender (Betty Gilpin) and a client of hers who has gone mysteriously missing from the local state penitentiary. Season 1 stars Hawke, Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Rafael Casal and Kaniehtiio Horn are all back in “The Lowdown” Season 2, while Gilpin and Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones lead its new arrivals. The season’s first two episodes premiered Wednesday on FX and Hulu, and its remaining six chapters are set to follow one at a time every week through Nov. 25.

Linda Cardellini in “Crystal Lake.” (Matt Infante/Peacock) “Crystal Lake” Season 1 (Peacock) This week marks the revival of the “Friday the 13th” franchise with the long-awaited premiere of “Crystal Lake.” Created by Brad Caleb Kane and produced by A24, this new “Friday the 13th” prequel stars “DTF St. Louis” Emmy winner Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, the mother of iconic cinema killer Jason Voorhees (Callum Vinson), as an investigation into the tragic drowning of her young son sparks a disturbing, predictably violent chain of events involving — you guessed it — some dead camp counselors. Much like how “Bates Motel” reinvented and expanded the “Psycho” mythos, “Crystal Lake” attempts to offer a new spin on its horror franchise’s well-known story. Coming just in time for spooky season, its first season’s eight episodes all premiered Thursday on Peacock. also read:

New ‘Crystal Lake’ Trailer Promises Fresh Kills from the World of ‘Friday the 13th’

“The Diplomat” Season 4 (Netflix) “The Diplomat” Season 4 (Netflix) “The Diplomat,” one of Netflix’s best and most beloved ongoing originals, premiered its fourth season Thursday on the streaming platform. Catching back up with Kate (Keri Russell) and Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), “The Diplomat” Season 4 follows Kate as she is left scrambling in the wake of a catastrophic moment that shattered the fragile peace she’d engineered between the U.S. and the U.K. Juxtaposing Kate and Hal’s crumbling marriage against that of U.S. President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and her husband, Todd (Bradley Whitford), “The Diplomat” Season 4 promises to offer many of the same political and romantic thrills that fans have come to expect from the series. All eight of its episodes premiered Thursday on Netflix.

“Hollywood Arts” Season 1 (Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+/Netflix) “Hollywood Arts” Season 1 (Netflix) The world of “Victorious” expands this week. On Thursday, Netflix dropped the complete, 13-episode first season of its new “Victorious” spin-off “Hollywood Arts.” Serving as both a sequel and spin-off to its parent series, “Hollywood Arts” catches back up with Daniella Monet’s Trina Vega as a struggling actress and follows her as she returns to work as an unqualified substitute teacher at her alma mater, Hollywood Arts. While there, she finds herself both clashing against and working hard to inspire the school’s latest generation of ambitious students. If you are a “Victorious” fan, you might want to consider checking out “Hollywood Arts” this weekend.

Anya Taylor-Joy in “Sacrifice” (Netflix) “Sacrifice” (Netflix) The title for Netflix’s biggest film premiere of the week goes to “Sacrifice.” Directed by Romain Gavras, the satirical new action-adventure film follows a washed-up movie star (Chris Evans) whose attempt to rejuvenate his career takes a wild turn when he is abducted and kidnapped from an event by a group of political activist radicals — led by Anya Taylor-Joy’s Joan — who believe humanity can be saved if three people are sacrificed to a volcano. A year after the film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, “Sacrifice” is set to make its streaming debut Friday on Netflix. It promises to be unlike anything else premiering on streaming this week.